Overwatch Junkrat meets Mad Max in explosive skin idea

Overwatch’s Junkrat is known for his explosive playstyle and scrappy design, but one talented artist has given the anarchist an apocalyptic makeover.

Junkrat can take down even the tankiest of heroes, bombarding them with a never-ending onslaught of explosive fire. As if that wasn’t enough, his concussion mine and ultimate can singlehandedly zone opponents and win entire teamfights. It’s certainly not hard to see why Junkrat has remained a popular pick in Overwatch’s meta.

From crazy super jump tricks to devastating combos, Junkrat is capable of dishing out some truly absurd damage. While the explosive-loving character has a number of iconic skins in the form of Dr. Junkenstein and Beachrat, one Overwatch fan has given Junkertown’s Jamison Fawkes an apocalyptic twist.

Apocalyptic Junkrat skin concept

While Junkrat’s default skin certainly looks rather ragged, concept artist CornyLope has given the Demolitionist a look that is more befitting of an apocalyptic environment. In fact, the spiked design and mask look like something straight out of Mad Max: Fury Road.

This detailed design features an ensemble of purple torn trousers, a tattered shirt, and spiked elbow pads. There also appears to be a metal cockroach head emblazoned upon Junkrat’s Rip-Tire, while a metal version of the insect’s spindly leg has replaced his usual prosthetic.

Meanwhile, Junkrat’s head also features spiked purple hair and matching antenna. The look is rounded off with a jet black cape and mechanical arm, which really helps add to this skin’s villainous look.

Whether Blizzard will create a similar look for Junkrat when Overwatch 2 releases remain to be seen, but for now, it’s clear that CornyLope has put a lot of time and effort into creating this design. We can’t wait to see what they come up with next.