Overwatch June 23 update nerfs Brigitte & Ashe, buffs D.va: patch notes

A new Overwatch patch has hit the live servers with several major changes to multiple heroes on the Experimental Card.

The big winner this patch is D.va who is getting several buffs. Her Fusion Canons have 10% less movement penalty, Defense Matrix’s cooldown is reduced by half a second and Micro Missles have their delay reduced as well.

Overall, this means that D.va will be a bit more effective at doing damage and soaking it up with her Defense Matrix - could dive be making a major comeback in the meta with the Genji buffs on the live server? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Ashe sees her Dynamite’s cooldown increased by two seconds. This means you’ll need be a bit better at timing your ability. Dynamite can do major damage on many targets if connected, so with an extra two seconds of cooldown, you’ll be punished for not hitting your shots.

Brigitte also gets a major nerf with Repair Pack no longer granting additional armor to allies giving them extra HP. To compensate for this, however, her barrier health has increased by 50 HP, but its regeneration rate is decreased as well.

Finally, Junkrat’s Concussion Mine trigger delay has been reduced which will now let players use side jumps with ease again. Plus, players can take control of Junkrat sooner after using Riptire which is a nice quality of life change.

It will be interesting to see how many of these changes stay in the game after they finish testing them in the Experimental Mode.

Full patch notes below:

EXPERIMENTAL MODE

The next experiment begins! This time we’re hoping to get your feedback on some balance updates. We’re using the 2-2-2 Role Queue ruleset so that you can get a feel for how these balance changes might affect the live game.

HERO UPDATES (ONLY IN EXPERIMENTAL)

Ashe

Dynamite

Cooldown increased from 10 to 12 seconds

Brigitte

Repair Pack

No longer grants an additional armor health pool when healing full health targets

Barrier Shield

Maximum health increased from 200 to 250

Regeneration rate decreased from 100 to 85 health per second

Cooldown when destroyed increased from 3 to 5 seconds

D.Va

Fusion Cannons

Movement penalty reduced from 50 to 40%

Defense Matrix

Cooldown reduced from 1.5 to 1 second

Micro Missiles

Activation delay reduced from 0.5 to 0.25 seconds

Junkrat

Concussion Mine

Trigger delay reduced from 0.156 to 0.1 seconds

RIP-Tire