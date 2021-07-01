Overwatch July 1 update pushes experimental hitscan nerfs to live: patch notes

Overwatch’s June 24 experimental patch has officially been pushed to live servers in a July 1 retail patch. That means all hitscan heroes (and D.Va) are getting nerfs, while Bastion, Soldier 76, and Widowmaker get buffs.

In what might as well be known as the “Hitscan Patch,” Blizzard Entertainment have pushed through all of June 24’s experimental adjustments. The July 1 retail patch nerfs the damage range of every hitscan in the game (Ashe, Baptiste, Bastion, McCree, Soldier 76, Widowmaker, and Wrecking Ball).

Additionally, this patch reverts some of the buffs given to D.Va’s Call Mech — reducing its radius from 3 to 2.5 meters. As an added Hana Song nerf, she now no longer can build her ultimate during Self Destruct (until after the MEKA detonates).

Advertisement

But there are a few buffs in the new patch as well: Soldier now gets no damage falloff during Tactical Visor, Bastion’s recon mode has a tighter bullet spread, and Widowmaker’s damage range has been increased.

The biggest changes in this new patch are with the hitscan heroes. Essentially, damage range has been scaled down across all hitscan heroes so that they are unable to be as lethal when shooting enemies from distant ranges.

While a hero like Widowmaker will still be potent at long range, heroes like Wrecking Ball and McCree will feel much better at close and medium distances, respectively. As the devs explain, this ought to “lower the impact of hitscan damage outside of their intended optimal ranges.”

Advertisement

One has to wonder how this will impact the meta, primarily if Pharah will become an even more troubling presence as players in lower skill ranges struggle to pluck her out of the sky at range.

Full patch notes:

HERO UPDATES

General Hitscan damage now scales to 30% at maximum falloff range, down from 50% for the following heroes: Ashe Baptiste Bastion McCree Soldier: 76 Widowmaker Wrecking Ball

