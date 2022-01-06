Overwatch Jan 6 update buffs Moira and Hanzo, nerfs Wrecking Ball: patch notes

A new Overwatch patch has gone live on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch adding a bunch of changes to a plethora of the game’s heroes.

It’s been a long time since the last Overwatch balance patch and now players hungry for some nerfs and buffs have had their prayers answered.

Some of the changes have been slightly ripped from the previous Creator Experimental card that was met with plenty of praise from the community, albeit in a bit of a toned-down state.

For Moira players, they’ll be happy to see that Fade has been buffed allowing the support to jump even higher, making her even more of a difficult threat to pin down.

Hanzo has also seen his Scatter Arrow return in a sense with his Storm Arrows now ricocheting off surfaces one time.

Reinhardt’s Earthshatter has also been upgraded to deal more damage, as much as 200 to targets within just 1.75m of the impact area.

However, there are some nerfs too. Primarily, Wrecking Ball’s Grappling Claw has had its cooldown increased, so this should make it easier to take down the Hamster menace.

It will be fun to see how this new patch plays out and how players take to it, especially with the game feeling balanced albeit stale for many.

Full patch notes:

HERO UPDATES

Moira

Fade

Can now jump much higher while using this ability

Reinhardt

Earthshatter

Now deals an additional 200 damage within 1.75m of the impact area

Hanzo

Storm Arrows

Arrows ricochet once upon impact

Cassidy

Combat Roll

Can now roll while in the air

Torbjörn

Rivet Gun – ALT Fire

Ammo cost decreased from 3 to 2

Wrecking Ball

Grappling Claw