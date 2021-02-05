Logo
Overwatch Huli Jing Moira skin concept looks perfect for Lunar event

Published: 5/Feb/2021 13:05

by Lauren Bergin
Moira Overwatch Chinese Lunar New Year skin concept
Blizzard Entertainment

Moira

Every Lunar New Year is celebration time for Overwatch fans. With new skins and cosmetics to treat yourself to, one fan has gone the extra mile and created a skin concept for Moira that channels her inner mischievousness. 

Overwatch’s Lunar Event is a fan favorite. Combining iconic FPS gameplay with an Asian inspired skin line, fans are always keen to get their hands on either the new skins or some that dropped in previous years.

While the Lunar Event will not grant our wish to have WoW’s Valeera Sanguinar enter the Overwatch fray, one fan has helped to curb our disappointment by creating a beautiful mythological skin concept for Moira, the game’s iconic Irish mad scientist.

Based on the Huli Jing, the mischievous nine tailed fox spirit that causes chaos throughout Chinese folklore, we’d love to see this skin in-game.

Moira uses Coalescence
Blizzard Entertainment
Moira trades out her futuristic clothing for something a little more traditional

Lunar New Year Moira skin concept

Shared on the Overwatch Reddit by u/RevenantJade but originally designed by deadfirelord, Huli Jing Moira would make the perfect addition to the Lunar skin lineup.

There are so many nuances in this skin that make it truly stand out from the pack. Electing to transform Moira into the cheeky little fox spirit is perfect considering the animal is known for its bright orange fur and Moira’s hair is the exact same color.

In addition to this, the Huli Jung can be both a negative and a positive omen depending on the situation, much like the Irishwoman herself. Capable of both healing and damage, Moira can both save and slaughter at the same time.

Finally, though, a look at her traditional style robe is all fans need to fall in love with this skin. Designed in gold with white embroidery and pink accents, the color palette comes together beautifully.

lunar event today! for the last of the skins left to be revealed, who are you hoping gets a lunar skin this year? (credits to deadfirelord for moira concept art) from r/Overwatch

Huli Jing Moira is perfect

Not only is it great to see amazing artistry and design, but this skin goes a level beyond that. The character of the Huli Jing mirrors Moira’s personality, showing that a lot of thought has gone into this concept.

Will we ever see the elusive shapeshifter in game? Only time will tell. Until then though, keep an eye out for a nine tailed fox and cross your fingers that they bring good news!

What is melee damage in Fortnite?

Published: 5/Feb/2021 12:47

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Pickaxe Melee Damage
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite has plenty of weapons on offer for players to utilize, but how do you deal melee damage to other players? We’re here to answer that very question.

Epic Games’ wildly popular battle royale Fortnite has become one of the most successful games in the world since its release in 2017, and plenty of updates and exciting weapons have been added since then.

Still, you might not have figured out how to do one of the basic actions: deal melee damage in the game. It’s not something that’s really encouraged when there are so many powerful weapons and items to choose from around the island.

If you’re struggling to complete quests such as the Season 5 Week 10 challenge that requires you to Deal Melee Damage, we’ve got a quick and easy guide on how to do exactly that below.

How to deal melee damage in Fortnite

Fortnite Pickaxe
Epic Games
You can deal melee damage in Fortnite with the pickaxe.

The answer to this question is pretty simple: Instead of using weapons like Assault Rifles or throwable items like Grenades, you’ll need to utilize your trusty pickaxe to deal melee damage to other players.

Players will normally use their pickaxe for farming wood, stone, and metal in Fortnite. These materials are used in building to create walls, roofs, and stairs that help defend against enemy fire and aid traversal.

But the pickaxe can also be used to deal damage to enemies when you don’t have any weapons in your arsenal. This normally only happens early on in the game when players land on The Island with no items.

Simply equip your pickaxe of choice and swing away to deal melee damage to your opponents.

How much damage does the pickaxe do in Fortnite?

Fortnite Pickaxe
Epic Games
The pickaxe isn’t very powerful.

There’s a reason most Fortnite players don’t use the pickaxe to deal damage to their opponents. Simply put, it’s a terrible offensive option that leaves you open to enemy fire as you have to get very close for it to work.

It’s also not very powerful, with only 20 damage dealt per hit. It’s unlikely that you’ll land enough hits with a pickaxe to defeat an enemy player before they retaliate with a much stronger weapon or simply run away.

Still, if it’s your only option, it’s certainly better than nothing. Besides, you might need to use the pickaxe to complete some of those weekly challenges to earn XP and max out your Battle Pass.

For the latest guides, news, and leaks make sure you check out our dedicated Fortnite hub.