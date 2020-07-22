Overwatch hacker mocked for tattooing cheating software logo on his chest

An Overwatch hacker went to great lengths to ensure he would have a “lifetime subscription” to cheating service, even tattooing the software’s logo on his chest.

Overwatch is known for having quite a fair amount of cheaters and part of the reason is software being easily available.

Advertisement

Mohamed Al-Sharifi, an individual dedicated to exposing and shutting down hackers, posted a screengrab from a Discord channel discussing the tattoo using his Anti-Cheat Police Department Twitter account.

Read More: Hidden Overwatch trick guarantees accurate Reinhardt charges

As it turns out, the users got the tattoo as part of a contest where the winner would earn a lifetime subscription.

Advertisement

I can not believe what I am seeing someone actually got a permanent tattoo of a cheat brand so they could get a lifetime subscription



I got this cheat detected around roughly 4-6 times this is a wow I am speechless lol pic.twitter.com/b6LT1x2oNm — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) July 21, 2020

“Yes, it’s real we got videos how they made that tattoo,” the admin wrote. Attached was a photo of the tattoo on the contest winner’s chest.

Interestingly, it seems like the cheat software itself isn’t even that great. “I got this cheat detected around roughly 4-6 times,” Anti-Cheat Police Department laughed. “This is a wow. I am speechless.”

Speaking with Dexerto, Anti-Cheat PD further explained what the cheat did and if it was really worth a chest tattoo.

Advertisement

“The cheat has aimbot/wallhacks/auto skills,” he said and revealed how Overwatch players could use it to automatically Blink into Melee as Tracer or automatically Dash into low-health enemies with Genji.

“It can also auto block Shatters or sleeps if you play Reinhardt,” he added. “But this guy’s account is 100% detected.”

According to Al-Sharifi, the cheat is “mid-tier” and only costs $10 a day for hackers to access as it’s been detected several times already.

Advertisement

Regardless, it just goes to show how insanely desperate some cheaters can be that they’d actually be willing to get a tattoo of the software.

As always, if you ever encounter a potential cheater in your games, be sure to use the report function.