Overwatch Genji skin concept is exactly what Star Wars Day needed - Dexerto

Just in time for Star Wars Day on May 4, one Overwatch fan has created a skin concept for Genji that is literally the perfect crossover between the popular worlds.

Every year, Star Wars fans unite on this day with a fun reference to the iconic phrase “may the force be with you.” For one day only, it’s instead “may the fourth be with you.”

Epic Games’ classic Battle Royale, Fortnite, has chosen to celebrate Star Wars Day by bringing back some themed weapon and character skins.

A different fandom is also celebrating the iconic holiday, though, and that’s Overwatch. To start the Star Wars party, one fan has created a stunning new Genji skin concept that we would love to see in game.

Genji skin concept the perfect Star Wars crossover

An absolutely stunning illustration by artist and Overwatch fan, Evanylaaa, merges Overwatch’s futuristic universe with the space themes of Star Wars.

Seen brandishing a bright red lightsaber, Genji is shrouded in an ebony cloak in the style of Darth Vader, with his ominous mask made even more spooky as it reflects the ruby hue of his weapon.

The Japanese hero has been transformed into quite the epic villain, and you can easily imagine him soaring through the skies above, cape swirling in the wind just ready to lop your head off with his Sith-style Dragon Blade.

Even the normally neon green inlays in his armor have been dyed a deep, lava looking red. If this version of Genji was in Overwatch, he’d definitely be a Talon agent.

As much as Genji has clearly aligned himself with the Overwatch squad, we wouldn’t want to leave this iteration in charge of Horizon Lunar Colony.

Sadly, the likelihood of ever seeing a skin like this in-game is few and far between. The idea and the execution, though, are very easy to get excited about.

So May the 4th be with all of you, Star Wars fans!