Overwatch finally unveils Masquerade Reaper Anniversary 2020 event skin

After what seems like an eternity, Overwatch has finally revealed the long-awaited Reaper Masquerade skin will be part of the 2020 Anniversary event lineup.

The skin, which features Reaper dressed in a Red Death costume, was first shown to players in the appropriately-titled Masquerade comic back in 2017.

Since then, it, along with many of the outfits worn by Talon antagonists in the short story, have been frequent skin requests by the community.

Finally, the Overwatch team has delivered, revealing the skin with a short promotional video on May 15.

“Crash the party as Masquerade Reaper,” the post reads, accompanied by a series of opera mask emojis.

From the shadows.



Crash the party as Masquerade Reaper (Legendary)! 🎭



Overwatch Anniversary begins May 19. pic.twitter.com/kdUZe0sVZH — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 15, 2020

While the skin isn’t exactly the same as the one in the comic, as Reaper now wears a golden mask of sorts over the skull, the blood-red coloring looks rather exquisite.

The only part about the cosmetic that may cause some problems is the hat, which features two large feathers attached to it.

Skins themselves don’t extend the hitbox for heroes, but you could try to throw opponents off by giving them something to shoot at that won’t register.

Masquerade Reaper isn’t the only new cosmetic to be revealed, either. On May 14, Blizzard shocked fans with Little Red Ashe – an outfit paying homage to the Little Red Riding Hood fairy tale.

There are still a few more skins yet to be unveiled that had previously been leaked by Blizzard themselves when they accidentally posted May 19 patch notes on the official forums.

One such Legendary is Dragoon Mercy, which could be displayed before the event’s launch. Additionally, there are some special skins that can be earned by completing challenges such as Carbon Fiber Sigma and Masked Man McCree.

The Anniversary Event is scheduled to kick off May 19 and run until June 9, so there will be plenty of time to unlock them all if you’re lucky with your loot boxes.