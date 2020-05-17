Overwatch finally unveils amazing Dragoon Mercy Anniversary event skin

With the Overwatch Anniversary event coming up, Blizzard has revealed its latest, highly anticipated Legendary skin: Dragoon Mercy.

In the real world, dragoons were a corps of mounted infantry that comprised cavalry regiments in the British army around the 17th century.

In the gaming world, Dragoons were made famous by Final Fantasy as a class of Dragon Knights that could summon wyverns (two-legged, barb-tailed dragons) and use primarily spears or lances in battle.

It’s clear which reference point Overwatch used for their new, Legendary Dragoon Mercy skin—as the game’s healing sweetheart turns into an armored, scaled knight with dragon symbolism and a certain preparedness for battle.

Most Legendary Mercy skins feel fit for a themed Met Gala, as the Winged Victory, Zhuque, Sugar Plum Fairy, Pink, and 2019 Atlantic All-Star looks all feature neat hairdos and ornate outfits.

Then you have the sinister, yet feminine skins like Witch, Devil and Imp contrasted against the pure, medical Combat Medic Ziegler.

Mercy is poised, graceful and, above all else, a committed healer—but she is also a soldier and has been due for another chance to lean into her badass side. Thankfully, the Dragoon Legendary is much closer in theme to her Norse fits: Sigrun and Valkyrie.

She may literally be named after compassionate forgiveness and she may hail from the world’s most pacifist nation, Switzerland, but don’t pity her pistol or discount her damage boost. Green eye shadow and a low-cut breastplate notwithstanding, Dragoon Mercy paints an intimidating figure, at least by her standards.

The skin features a helmet composed of a dragon’s skull, with glowing green eyes, and a breastplate featuring another sculpted dragon borne directly from the savage, horned art of dragons found in World of Warcraft’s Azeroth. Throughout the outfit, sharp metallic spikes, impermeable green scales and jagged edges are prominent.

Every Pharah’s favorite healer can now look just as ready for aerial superiority as the winged, rocket-wielding, armored Gundam.

Dragoon Mercy is the latest skin revealed ahead of Overwatch’s May 19 Anniversary event, following the unveilings of Little Red Ashe, Masquerade Reaper and Huitzilopochtli Zenyatta.

During the event, which will last until June 10, Overwatch players will have the chance to either earn Dragoon Mercy through loot boxes or simply purchase the skin for 3,000 coins. With Little Red Ashe also only available for this limited period, those couple weeks are sure to be a drain on wallets.