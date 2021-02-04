Logo
Overwatch Feb 4 patch adds Lunar New Year game mode & updates replay viewer

Published: 4/Feb/2021 19:29

by Michael Gwilliam
Overwatch bounty hunter game mode 2021
Blizzard Entertainment

Lunar New Year

Overwatch’s 2021 Lunar New Year Event is now live with a patch that includes an exclusive game mode, replay viewer options and more.

The February 4 Overwatch update brings the Lunar New Year back to the game with an assortment of brand new skins, highlight intros and challenges. While fans will be sure to get a kick out of all the new cosmetics, there are some nice updates to the game as well.

Primarily, the big addition is the implementation of a new game mode called Bounty Hunter Brawl. In this game mode, it’s a free-for-all where getting the first kill makes you a target.

However, scoring kills as the target lets you earn way more points. The only catch is that whoever kills you becomes the target themselves.

Think of it a bit like deathmatch, but with the added bonus of having an enemy you need to hunt down as your top priority.

Next, the replay viewer is getting a nice new update that will let players slow down the action even more with “fine-grained” playback controls.

Previously, the slowest a replay could go was just 0.25x speed, but now you can decrease it all the way down to 0.10x.

McCree bounty in Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment
Being a bounty hunter comes at a cost.

The developer comments even state that this could make for some neat action shots by holding down the “move slow” binding while increasing or decreasing speeds.

There are also some nice bug fixes, including one for footstep audio. This should make it way easier to hear enemies trying to sneak up on you. A nice buff to anyone wanting to make good use of their headsets.

Full patch notes:

LUNAR NEW YEAR 2021

It’s time to celebrate the Year of the Ox!

We’re celebrating Lunar New Year with luminous new seasonal items, including legendary skins like Bull Demon Orisa, Dragonfire Bastion, Tiger Huntress Ashe, and more! Additionally, this event launches the fourth competitive season of Capture the Flag and introduces a new game mode: Bounty Hunter!

Learn more about Lunar New Year on PlayOverwatch.com.

NEW GAME MODE: BOUNTY HUNTER BRAWL

Test your skills as an outlaw with this new addition to the Arcade rotation: Bounty Hunter! Getting the first kill of the match makes you the Target and gives you extra points for making kills, but beware: anyone who kills you becomes the next Target!

GENERAL UPDATES

Feature Update: Replay Viewer Fine-Grained Playback Controls

  • We’ve introduced a new option that allows you to toggle between two different playback controls, the default playback controls and the “fine-grained” playback controls.
  • These “fine-grained” controls will allow you to increase and decrease the replay playback speed in smaller increments than 0.25x, from 0.10x to 1.00x. You can also hold your “Move Slow” binding while increasing or decreasing speeds to change the playback speed acceleration. This can help you capture cool slow-motion shots and more!

General

  • Added a “New” Ownership Filter to the Player Icon tab in the career profile
  • Reorganized the layout of the escape menu while you are in a custom game
  • Adjusted sound for boosted hit indicators to increase clarity

BUG FIXES

General

  • Fixed a bug that would rarely cause enemy footstep sounds to not be heard
  • Fixed a bug that caused the chat feed to not properly indicate that a real ID friend request has been accepted
  • Fixed a bug that caused Sombra’s low health material effect to be seen on allies during a replay playback

Maps

Kanezaka

  • Fixed a bug with missing collision inside of the Pachimari arcade
  • Fixed a bug with the map geometry that produced a gap between buildings
  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to stand on top of specific door frames
  • Fixed a bug with missing collision on the pottery wheels
  • Fixed a bug with missing collision between vending machines

Route 66

  • Fixed a bug with the map geometry that produced a gap in the Deadlock hideout interior

Heroes

Brigitte

  • Fixed bug where her Barrier would not scale properly using Workshop settings

Baptiste

  • Fixed bug where the Deaths Prevented stat would not track correctly

Reaper

  • Fixed a bug with his hit volume becoming out of sync if frozen during his ultimate ability

Reinhardt

  • Fixed a bug causing his lean animation to be less responsive than expected

Sombra

  • Fixed a bug where the low health effect would sometimes show incorrectly in replays
  • Fixed a bug that caused an invisible Sombra to reveal her location if her model was still loading into the match

Symmetra

  • Fixed a bug that could cause her to be killed while traveling between teleporter locations

Wrecking Ball

  • Fixed a bug that allowed him to use Piledriver while on the ground in rare circumstances

Zenyatta

  • Fixed a bug with his Toybot skin that that caused an animation issue to occur when casting orbs
  • Fixed a bug where sounds and effects would stop during the Meditate emote
Black Ops Cold War Zombies: How to get Pack-A-Punch in Firebase Z

Published: 4/Feb/2021 19:16

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

With the release of a new Black Ops Zombies map, there’s always a rush to find out how to turn on/build the Pack-A-Punch machine, as it’s easily one of the most important items in the entire mode. Here’s how you can find it on Firebase Z.

Scrambling to find out where the Pack-A-Punch machine is and how to activate it is almost tradition with Zombies maps at this point, and rightfully so: It’s the main place where you can go and upgrade your weapons, which will in turn help you get to higher rounds.

Generally speaking, activating the Pack-A-Punch machine in the past required multiple steps, and while some were easier and harder than others, it always took a few rounds before you could use the machine.

Activision
Turning on Pack-A-Punch on Firebase Z is ridiculously easy.

That being said, the newest Zombies map, Firebase Z, has what can only be described as one of the easiest unlock methods we’ve ever seen – and is actually the same way you turn on the power.

Turning on power and activating the Pack-A-Punch machine

If you always find that activating the Pack-A-Punch machine is a bit intimidating, then you can be rest assured that Firebase Z’s method is way easier than it previously has been (with the exception of possibly Der Riese’s Pack machine unlock method back in the day).

Given that it’s the same method as turning on the power, it’s not too difficult to do. That being said, there are some basic steps that you can follow to help you out if you’re a bit confused.

Activision
Once the power has been turned on, the Pack-A-Punch can be found next to Ravenov.
  1. Kill Zombies until you have enough points to open the door to the teleporter in the starting area and then open it.
  2. Take the teleporter to the base.
  3. Activate the 3 Aether Reactors on the map.
    1. The 3 reactors will be labeled on your map. Go to each one and activate it.
    2. At each reactor, you’ll need to kill Zombies until the Charge bar on the left side of your screen is filled up.
    3. Zombies will attempt to destroy the reactors so be aware of the Damage bar below the Charge bar.
  4. Head back to the main starting area using the teleporter.
  5. Locat Ravenov and the Pack-A-Punch machine will be right next to him.

All in all, it’s a very simple process, and one that can be easily done within a few rounds with a basic weapon, even if you’re playing the game in Solos. Now all you need is some points to use on the Pack-A-Punch machine!