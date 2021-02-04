Overwatch Feb 4 patch adds Lunar New Year game mode & updates replay viewer

Overwatch’s 2021 Lunar New Year Event is now live with a patch that includes an exclusive game mode, replay viewer options and more.

The February 4 Overwatch update brings the Lunar New Year back to the game with an assortment of brand new skins, highlight intros and challenges. While fans will be sure to get a kick out of all the new cosmetics, there are some nice updates to the game as well.

Primarily, the big addition is the implementation of a new game mode called Bounty Hunter Brawl. In this game mode, it’s a free-for-all where getting the first kill makes you a target.

However, scoring kills as the target lets you earn way more points. The only catch is that whoever kills you becomes the target themselves.

Think of it a bit like deathmatch, but with the added bonus of having an enemy you need to hunt down as your top priority.

Next, the replay viewer is getting a nice new update that will let players slow down the action even more with “fine-grained” playback controls.

Previously, the slowest a replay could go was just 0.25x speed, but now you can decrease it all the way down to 0.10x.

The developer comments even state that this could make for some neat action shots by holding down the “move slow” binding while increasing or decreasing speeds.

There are also some nice bug fixes, including one for footstep audio. This should make it way easier to hear enemies trying to sneak up on you. A nice buff to anyone wanting to make good use of their headsets.

Full patch notes:

LUNAR NEW YEAR 2021

It’s time to celebrate the Year of the Ox!

We’re celebrating Lunar New Year with luminous new seasonal items, including legendary skins like Bull Demon Orisa, Dragonfire Bastion, Tiger Huntress Ashe, and more! Additionally, this event launches the fourth competitive season of Capture the Flag and introduces a new game mode: Bounty Hunter!

Learn more about Lunar New Year on PlayOverwatch.com.

NEW GAME MODE: BOUNTY HUNTER BRAWL

Test your skills as an outlaw with this new addition to the Arcade rotation: Bounty Hunter! Getting the first kill of the match makes you the Target and gives you extra points for making kills, but beware: anyone who kills you becomes the next Target!

GENERAL UPDATES

Feature Update: Replay Viewer Fine-Grained Playback Controls

We’ve introduced a new option that allows you to toggle between two different playback controls, the default playback controls and the “fine-grained” playback controls.

These “fine-grained” controls will allow you to increase and decrease the replay playback speed in smaller increments than 0.25x, from 0.10x to 1.00x. You can also hold your “Move Slow” binding while increasing or decreasing speeds to change the playback speed acceleration. This can help you capture cool slow-motion shots and more!

General

Added a “New” Ownership Filter to the Player Icon tab in the career profile

Reorganized the layout of the escape menu while you are in a custom game

Adjusted sound for boosted hit indicators to increase clarity

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed a bug that would rarely cause enemy footstep sounds to not be heard

Fixed a bug that caused the chat feed to not properly indicate that a real ID friend request has been accepted

Fixed a bug that caused Sombra’s low health material effect to be seen on allies during a replay playback

Maps

Kanezaka

Fixed a bug with missing collision inside of the Pachimari arcade

Fixed a bug with the map geometry that produced a gap between buildings

Fixed a bug that allowed players to stand on top of specific door frames

Fixed a bug with missing collision on the pottery wheels

Fixed a bug with missing collision between vending machines

Route 66

Fixed a bug with the map geometry that produced a gap in the Deadlock hideout interior

Heroes

Brigitte

Fixed bug where her Barrier would not scale properly using Workshop settings

Baptiste

Fixed bug where the Deaths Prevented stat would not track correctly

Reaper

Fixed a bug with his hit volume becoming out of sync if frozen during his ultimate ability

Reinhardt

Fixed a bug causing his lean animation to be less responsive than expected

Sombra

Fixed a bug where the low health effect would sometimes show incorrectly in replays

Fixed a bug that caused an invisible Sombra to reveal her location if her model was still loading into the match

Symmetra

Fixed a bug that could cause her to be killed while traveling between teleporter locations

Wrecking Ball

Fixed a bug that allowed him to use Piledriver while on the ground in rare circumstances

Zenyatta