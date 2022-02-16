Overwatch Feb 16 experimental update buffs tanks, Mercy & Soldier 76: patch notes

Many of the heroes in Overwatch’s latest Experimental mode have been updated in February 16’s patch notes, including Mercy and Soldier: 76.

The Overwatch community has been buzzing over the recent Experimental patch which has turned almost every hero in the game upside down.

This patch, combined with more news about the return of the OWL, has freshened up the game in a way that players have not been used to for quite a while.

Much of the same is true for the February 16 patch notes, which should now be live on all servers.

One of the biggest parts of this update is the general changes coming through for Tanks, who will now gain 20% more ultimate charge at the cost of some damage reduction.

This, blended with individual buffs for heroes like Wrecking Ball, Winston, D.Va, Roadhog, and Orisa should have these Tanks feeling much stronger in the coming weeks.

But, that doesn’t mean that others aren’t getting some love as well.

One of the biggest beneficiaries from the notes is Mercy.

The winged healer will now fly 30% faster and Guardian Angel will increase movement speed by 25%. These buffs combined with a few others in the notes below should have Mercy mains very excited.

The same is true for several DPS heroes, including Pharah and Soldier: 76, who should now feel much more viable in the quirky new mode.

But, only time will tell to see who comes out on top as the most meta heroes moving forward.

Full patch notes:

BUG FIXES

Mercy

Allies being Resurrected now have their respawn timers paused

Symmettra

Turrets now no longer heal full health targets

Turret healing now grants ultimate charge

Genji

Genji no longer loses the attack speed buff when the sheathing animation is interrupted

HERO UPDATES

Tank Heroes

General

Damage reduction lowered from 50% to 25%

Tanks gain 20% more Ultimate charge

Wrecking Ball

Piledriver

Damage increased from 50 to 100

Orisa

Halt!

Duration increased from 1.5 to 2.5 seconds

Supercharger

Range increased 30%

Health increased from 200 to 400

Ultimate cost reduced by 30%

Winston

Tesla Cannon

Ammo increased from 100 to 150

Jump Pack

Damage increased from 50 to 75

Roadhog

Take a Breather

Range of ally buffs increased 50%

Chain Hook

Now slows the hooked target by 40% for 2 seconds

D.Va

Micro Missiles

Cooldown decreased from 8 to 6 seconds

Sigma

Kinetic Grasp

No longer grants crowd control immunity

Damage Heroes

Pharah

Concussive Blast

Enemies are no longer immune to additional Concussive Blast knockbacks when hit by Concussive Blast

Widowmaker

Widow’s Kiss

Sniper Mode full charge time reduced from 0.9 to 0.7 seconds

Ammo reduced from 35 to 30

Venom Mine

Number of active Venom Mines reduced from 3 to 1

Cooldown increased from 10 to 15 seconds

Damage increased from 10 to 15 per second

Venom Mine debuff duration increased from 3 to 5 seconds

Projectile speed decreased 30%

Infra-sight

Duration reduced from 15 to 10 seconds

Soldier: 76

Helix Rockets

Cooldown reduced from 8 to 6 seconds

Bastion

Configuration: Recon

Ammo reduced from 100 to 60

Support Heroes

Mercy

Valkyrie

Cooldown decreased from 20 to 17 seconds

Flying movement speed increased 30%

Guardian Angel movement speed increased 25%

Resurrect