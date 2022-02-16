Overwatch Feb 16 experimental update buffs tanks, Mercy & Soldier 76: patch notes

Many of the heroes in Overwatch’s latest Experimental mode have been updated in February 16’s patch notes, including Mercy and Soldier: 76.
The Overwatch community has been buzzing over the recent Experimental patch which has turned almost every hero in the game upside down.
This patch, combined with more news about the return of the OWL, has freshened up the game in a way that players have not been used to for quite a while.
Much of the same is true for the February 16 patch notes, which should now be live on all servers.
One of the biggest parts of this update is the general changes coming through for Tanks, who will now gain 20% more ultimate charge at the cost of some damage reduction.
Advertisement
This, blended with individual buffs for heroes like Wrecking Ball, Winston, D.Va, Roadhog, and Orisa should have these Tanks feeling much stronger in the coming weeks.
But, that doesn’t mean that others aren’t getting some love as well.
One of the biggest beneficiaries from the notes is Mercy.
The winged healer will now fly 30% faster and Guardian Angel will increase movement speed by 25%. These buffs combined with a few others in the notes below should have Mercy mains very excited.
The same is true for several DPS heroes, including Pharah and Soldier: 76, who should now feel much more viable in the quirky new mode.
Advertisement
But, only time will tell to see who comes out on top as the most meta heroes moving forward.
BUG FIXES
Mercy
- Allies being Resurrected now have their respawn timers paused
Symmettra
- Turrets now no longer heal full health targets
- Turret healing now grants ultimate charge
Genji
- Genji no longer loses the attack speed buff when the sheathing animation is interrupted
HERO UPDATES
Tank Heroes
General
- Damage reduction lowered from 50% to 25%
- Tanks gain 20% more Ultimate charge
Wrecking Ball
Piledriver
- Damage increased from 50 to 100
Orisa
Halt!
- Duration increased from 1.5 to 2.5 seconds
Supercharger
- Range increased 30%
- Health increased from 200 to 400
- Ultimate cost reduced by 30%
Winston
Tesla Cannon
- Ammo increased from 100 to 150
Jump Pack
- Damage increased from 50 to 75
Roadhog
Take a Breather
- Range of ally buffs increased 50%
Chain Hook
- Now slows the hooked target by 40% for 2 seconds
D.Va
Micro Missiles
- Cooldown decreased from 8 to 6 seconds
Sigma
Kinetic Grasp
- No longer grants crowd control immunity
Damage Heroes
Pharah
Concussive Blast
- Enemies are no longer immune to additional Concussive Blast knockbacks when hit by Concussive Blast
Widowmaker
Widow’s Kiss
- Sniper Mode full charge time reduced from 0.9 to 0.7 seconds
- Ammo reduced from 35 to 30
Venom Mine
- Number of active Venom Mines reduced from 3 to 1
- Cooldown increased from 10 to 15 seconds
- Damage increased from 10 to 15 per second
- Venom Mine debuff duration increased from 3 to 5 seconds
- Projectile speed decreased 30%
Infra-sight
- Duration reduced from 15 to 10 seconds
Soldier: 76
Helix Rockets
- Cooldown reduced from 8 to 6 seconds
Bastion
Configuration: Recon
- Ammo reduced from 100 to 60
Support Heroes
Mercy
Valkyrie
- Cooldown decreased from 20 to 17 seconds
- Flying movement speed increased 30%
- Guardian Angel movement speed increased 25%
Resurrect
- Cast time decreased from 1.75 to 1.5 seconds
- Ultimate cost reduced by 15%