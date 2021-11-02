Overwatch fans fed up with no updates on OW2 release date after two years

It’s been two years since Overwatch 2’s official reveal back at BlizzCon 2019 and players are beginning to lose interest and patience with the upcoming title.

Having been released back in May of 2016, Overwatch has become one of the most successful and popular hero shooters of all time, with a dedicated fanbase that loves the titles’ characters, lore, and gameplay.

So, when Blizzard revealed back in 2019 that a sequel was on the horizon, players were excited for a new and improved Overwatch that retained all of the characteristics that made the first game such a hit.

However, November 1, 2021, marked the two-year anniversary of OW2’s reveal, and with no word on a release date, players have begun to voice their frustration about how long the title is taking to arrive.

Two years since OW2 reveal and players are getting impatient

While excitement for Overwatch 2 was at an all-time high heading into 2020, two years later fans are beginning to lose patience with Blizzard’s upcoming title.

Although leaks have suggested the devs are aiming for a Summer 2022 release window, that’s still too long for a lot of players who are losing interest as each month passes by.

A thread posted to the Overwatch subreddit showing that it’s been two years since OW2’s official reveal has spurred a lot of fans to speak out and voice their frustration.

“I can’t believe it’s been 2 years already… so much has happened in that time and now I’m not even really looking forward to this anymore,” wrote one user who seems to have lost interest in the title completely.

Others were slightly more optimistic, expressing that they’re happy to wait as long as the final product isn’t disappointing and delivers on what Blizzard is promising.

“I’m not mad about the waiting time, as long as the finished product (OW2) will be great. If it sucks, then yeah, I’d be sad,” wrote a hopeful player.

However, for some, the two-year development time and lack of release date have come at the expense of the original game, which hasn’t received a major update in a long time.

“The game’s been stagnant for >2 years because Devs are working on a glorified expansion pack it’s total incompetence of course we are angry,” wrote a frustrated user.

Either way, it’s clear fans are desperate for more communication and updates from the devs, as it’s difficult to get excited about a title when there’s very little news being released.

We’ll have to wait and see whether Blizzard unveils a new trailer or potentially even a release date soon to build up the hype and excitement heading into 2022.