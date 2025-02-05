Overwatch expert baffled by OW2’s gameplay after spending 350hrs on Marvel Rivals

A high-ranked Overwatch streamer returned to Blizzard’s hero shooter after playing 350 hours of Marvel Rivals and had some big concerns.

Twitch streamer Daniel Fenner released a video on TikTok and X discussing his thoughts about Overwatch 2 after a long stretch of playing Marvel Rivals. This video amassed over 50,000 views on TikTok and 460,000 on X, and had some balanced thoughts about the state of the game.

While praising certain aspects of OW2, such as its engine compared to Marvel Rivals (which notoriously is plagued with bugs and performance issues), Fenner had more biting thoughts about Overwatch 2 played overall.

Overwatch expert says supports don’t feel as powerful

As a support player, one of Fenner’s primary criticisms of the Support role is how the characters don’t feel as if they have as much impact as Strategists in Marvel Rivals. This isn’t to say Supports aren’t powerful in Overwatch, but that Strategists overall have more dynamic gameplay.

“An overall feeling, and I think this is the biggest thing, is that at least as support in Overwatch, you don’t feel incredibly powerful,” Fenner said. “In Marvel Rivals, in any role, the character you’re playing just feels ridiculously powerful.”

Fenner also criticized queue times in Overwatch 2. Currently ranked Diamond, Fenner noted his queue times averaged six minutes or more, while Celestial queues (one of the highest ranks in Marvel Rivals) are significantly faster.

“I’m Celestial in Rivals and I get a one-to-two minute average queue time,” Fenner stated. “And the ranks are pretty much straight [Celestial] across the board.”

Fenner also preferred the fast ultimate charge build-up in Marvel Rivals, saying that it feels as if Overwatch 2 ultimates build “incredibly slowly.”

“It’s almost painful how slow they build,” Fenner noted.

netease / marvel

Response to Fenner’s video was somewhat mixed across the board, with many agreeing with Fenner’s thoughts about how Marvel Rivals is generally more exciting and fun to play. However, some viewers noted that Fenner’s criticisms of Overwatch often did not align with common criticisms of Marvel Rivals’ gameplay.

“[You’re] complaining that [Overwatch] has balanced ults?” asked one user.

“We just had a meta where whoever pressed Q on Juno better just won the fight for three months straight,” said another X user.

Fenner is just one content creator of many who have moved onto and prefer Marvel Rivals to Overwatch. Blizzard is planning some “groundbreaking” changes, however, which could potentially revitalize the game and win some content creators back depending on how fresh these updates feel.