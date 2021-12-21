Overwatch devs share disappointing update on future patch after Experimental card

Overwatch players hoping to see some of the whacky Experimental changes from the content creator patch added to the live game got some unfortunate news from the developers.

With new Overwatch content at a bare minimum, the developers implemented a fun Experimental patch in late November with all of its changes designed by three streamers.

The wild patch included ridiculous buffs to Lucio’s Sound Barrier, some quality improvements to Doomfist, well-received changes to Zenyayya, and more. Overall, the patch was a success. So much so, fans wanted some of the reworks to go live.

However, despite the fans hoping for some tweaks in a new patch, it doesn’t seem like that will be happening anytime soon.

Devs respond to Overwatch fans’ patch hopes

In a post on the official Blizzard forums, Community Manager Andy B addressed the idea of some changes going to the live game, remarking how it was discussed with devs.

“We did discuss the possibility of any of these changes sticking around with Geoff [lead designer]. That shouldn’t be seen as a tacit promise or even a statement of desire that we want to keep any of the changes,” he said.

In a follow-up comment, Andy further explained that to even consider making any of the changes live, there would need to be a lot of testing.

“To provide some additional clarity: in our discussion, even a small amount of consideration was heavily caveated by the phrase ‘we’d need to really test the numbers to even consider it,’” he added.

“What I find particularly cool about these kinds of discussions is more of an acknowledgment that creative and interesting ideas can come from anywhere.”

While this doesn’t mean that fans won’t ever see these changes in a future patch meant for the live server, it does, however, make it quite unlikely. Hopefully, we’ll see some numbers crunched and eventually see a few of the best reworks implemented at some point down the line.