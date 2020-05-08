Overwatch devs haunt players with "terrifying" Orisa ability rework

We’ve seen Zenyatta walk. We’ve seen Torbjorn run up walls. Now, the Overwatch devs have created an abomination, turning Orisa into a spider with a new wall climbing ability.

There’s some things in Overwatch that should never exist in the first place, like having Sigma’s toes constantly on display.

While a bunch of weird requests involving Blizzard’s hallmark FPS’ characters remained unanswered, sometimes the developers heed a call that no one really wanted answered.

Taking inspiration from a fan’s tweet, Team 4 have delivered on a promise no one asked for. ‘Holiwhirl’ asked for Orisa to wall climb, and now, every player has been subjected to the abomination.

Efi has somehow redesigned Orisa to walk up walls, doing flips while hanging about. It’s rather terrifying, and if this ever made it onto Overwatch live servers, you wouldn’t blame players for uninstalling at first sight.

The haunting ability rework has been labelled a bunch of things. Former OWL pro turned caster Scott ‘Custa’ Kennedy called the clip “terrifying,” while content creator ‘Krook’ asked why this tweet even made it out of drafts.

It’s not the first time that Overwatch’s developers have had a bit of fun with quirky fan requests. When signs were spotted on the Overwatch League broadcast saying “let Torb wallrun” and “let Zen” walk, Blizzard allowed it.

Torb’s wallrun was even accompanied by Hanzo’s signature grunt, which was a bit odd coming out from the Swedish engineer’s mouth. One can only imagine how scary it would be seeing a Torbjorn and Orisa vault up a wall together.

Zenyatta’s walk looked like the omnic was tiptoeing through a puddle with socks on, and could be best described as unsettling.

No one asked for this ⁠— well, one person did ⁠— but Overwatch players got it anyway. Whether it’s a weird flex of Efi’s engineering skills, or Orisa evolving a mind of her own, she can now climb walls.

Thankfully, this will never (hopefully) make it to the live game. While players are mentally scarred, at least the developers are having fun.