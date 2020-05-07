Overwatch devs "considering" massive Competitive play overhaul

Overwatch could be in store for a major competitive shakeup as Blizzard is reportedly looking into the option of making Competitive Open Queue a primary mode.

Blizzard added Competitive Open Queue as an Arcade mode in the April 14 Overwatch update, alongside the latest hero in Echo. This mode allowed players to venture back to an earlier state where the 2-2-2 system wasn’t in place.

After a few weeks in the Arcade section - having emerged as a clear fan-favorite across all regions and platforms - the mode could soon be implemented as a new form of proper Competitive play.

Advertisement

The current version of the Competitive ladder limits team compositions to two heroes in each role. However, the old form of competition without these limits may soon be making a far bigger splash.

Blizzard is looking into the idea of adding Competitive Open Queue “into the regular Competitive play,” according to Overwatch insider OverwatchNaeri.

This would bring the mode out of Arcade and turn it into a mainstay feature, rather than a rotating playlist.

Overwatch Competitive Open Queue can become the new regular Competitive Play.



currently officially considering whether to introduce Competitive Open Queue into the regular Competitive Play within the Overwatch team, and there may be two versions of Competitive Play if it passes. pic.twitter.com/J6cR9eusX8 — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) May 6, 2020

Advertisement

Competitive Open Queue may not outright replace the current form of Competitive play with the 2-2-2 role lock system. Though it could soon appear alongside the standard mode in the main menu.

Overwatch developers are currently weighing the options. It appears as though “there may be two versions of Competitive Play if it passes.”

The original Competitive format paved the way for controversial compositions like GOATS. Players could soon have the option to queue for legitimate competitive games under the old, non-role locked format.

Advertisement

If the transition from an Arcade mode to a fully-fledged competitive playlist does go through, this would provide a full ranked experience. Seasonal points would be up for grabs as players compete in all manner of ranks from Bronze to Top 500.

Only time will tell if Blizzard does move forward with these plans. Such a major decision would certainly shake up the future of competitive Overwatch.