Overwatch community pays tribute as beloved streamer Joomla passes away

The Overwatch community is mourning the passing of Joomla, a beloved streamer known for spreading good vibes while streaming high-skill ranked games, and fans have paid tribute en masse.

Overwatch streamers play a vital role in the community, including Joomla, who provided his 50,000 followers with countless hours of enjoyment, and they adored him for it. But sadly, he’s no longer with us.

A community member broke the news on Joomla’s discord, saying: “I’m so terribly sorry to let everyone know this. I’ve never had to deliver news like this. I’ll spare everyone the details because it’s a sensitive matter, and it doesn’t feel right that I, of all people, would be the first to know.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, Joom is no longer with us. As I receive any news or updates, I will let everyone know, but as of right now, I think we need to give the matter some time. Let his family and close ones process this, and let us all mourn as a community.”

Joomla is no longer with us…. pic.twitter.com/6A2v8uyNAK — EeveeA (@EeveeA) May 24, 2022

Once the message was out, heartfelt tributes came pouring in. The first was from a friend, ‘b00st3d,’ who said: “He helped me through so much, cared for me, and defended me time and time again. He was really an empathetic man, and I respect that so f**king much.”

Advertisement

Another friend, EeveeA, followed suit. “I wouldn’t be who I am without him,” she said.

“He felt like an older brother, he gave me so much life advice that I think of nearly every day and shaped who I have become as a person.”

I wouldn't be who I am without him. He felt like an older brother, he gave me so much life advice that I think of nearly every day and shaped who I have become as a person.

I can only hope to continue to help others like he did to me. — EeveeA (@EeveeA) May 24, 2022

Noonie, who was also close with him, added: “Joomla, you are the greatest friend anyone could have asked for. I am honored and happy to have had the privilege of calling you one of my closest friends. I will cherish all the moments we spent playing and talking together.”

However, it wasn’t only friends coming forward with messages about his passing. Countless fans did too. It’s clear he positively influenced countless lives he touched throughout his time as a streamer, and he’ll be dearly missed.