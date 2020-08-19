Overwatch community split on new Moira rework design

Moira has yet another controversial rework being tested on the Overwatch Experimental Mode and the community is mixed on whether the changes are beneficial or not.

The support hero’s issue at the moment is how easy it is to get value out of her and the lack of playmaking potential. On the live version of the game, Moira has no utility, just raw healing and damage.

The big change in the Experimental Mode is with Fade, which, just as with a previous test, gives her the opportunity to phase teammates and make them immune to damage for a short period of time.

Additionally, Damage Orb has been changed so that it is a skill shot ability that in theory will do more damage, but is harder to hit.

As such, the community is having a tough time deciding where it stands on the changes and opinions are definitely mixed, to say the least.

Over on Reddit, user Vortx444 took issue with the Fade changes, claiming that they feel “clunky.”

“Fade has such a long duration, a full 0.9 seconds, that it’s impossible to reactively save allies from fast casting abilities like Pulse Bomb or Flashbang, to name a few,” they said. “Additionally, with the new experimental card, they removed Moira’s ability to cleanse with it, and only provide damage immunity.”

They went on to suggest that either it should cleanse status effects when the ability ends or make them immune to damage upon startup.

Mx1t commented how they felt the changes to the Damage Orb were good, noting how on the live version, it’s “just a free 9% ult charge.”

However, they were against the Fade changes. “I think Fade has always been a perfect ability and needs no changes at all. It’s the best defensive ability in the entire game on the shortest cooldown.”

“It's crazy to me how many people want Fade to completely cleanse anti-heal,” swootylicious remarked. “Sure it's a dominant mechanic, but it would be completely destroyed by the presence of a Moira, who has such a short cooldown that the ability would become useless with little effort.”

Over on Twitter, Twitch streamer Dovahkitty and PinkToes took issue with the changes in general. “Moira can’t fade out of ults now?? That’s honestly one of her greatest strengths, you need to be closer to your team as Moira. Really hope this patch doesn’t go through,” Dovahkitty complained.

“Ewwww no please god no,” Pinktoes begged, quoting an image of the patch notes.

Not everyone on Twitter was opposed, however. iDavey praised the Orb changes for needing skill and was pleased to see the Fade rework back in some capacity.

Yooooo!

They need to keep this Moira change.

This is fucking great!



Her damage orb now requires precision and skill. No more wildly throwing an orb and letting it hit any and everything.

There’s no telling if these changes will actually go through this time around, but regardless of what happens, it seems like people will be disappointed either way.