Overwatch community slams new 6v6 playtest, want role queue back

If all else fails, try mirroring by also picking Mauga.

The Overwatch community largely panned the new 6v6 min 1, max 3 playtest, stating that the former role queue format was far superior.

Overwatch 2 released its second major 6v6 playtest with the release of Season 14’s midseason patch, utilizing a new “min 1 max 3” format. This allows a max of up to three heroes per role but requires a minimum of one per role as well. This replaced the former, more traditional role queue format.

Unfortunately, the community has largely responded to the new test negatively, with many stating the previous role queue mode was better. Fans have signed on to social media to sound off on the new mode, with many requesting they just return to role queue altogether.

Article continues after ad

Fans are saying 6v6 role queue is far superior

One of the primary issues with the new format is the stacking of tanks. Blizzard opted not to rebalance tanks for this new mode, despite the fact that you can have three tanks, causing teams with the most tanks to win outright most of the time.

Article continues after ad

“It just feels like all of the worst parts of pre-Role Queue Overwatch,” said one user. “The fact that we were instantly transported to [three] tanks being the correct composition just makes the whole thing suck a**.”

Article continues after ad

Blizzard

The mode generally seems unpopular amongst the playbase, and as a result, even players who enjoy the mode have reported long queue times. One user reported waiting 45 minutes to enter a game, with many other reports averaging at about 20 minutes.

“Queue times are the entire reason Blizzard switched to 5v5,” wrote one. “Doesn’t matter how good a game is, if you can’t play it without waiting for 20 minutes people won’t play it.”

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Even Overwatch 2’s newest hero, Hazard, will be playable in this 6v6 experiment.

Apart from the poor balance, min 1 max 3 also brings the frustration of your team running poor team comps. It’s possible to have only one support each game or three DPS characters, which is an issue the game had before role queue existed.

Article continues after ad

“It feels like I’m fighting my team comp as much as I’m fighting the enemy team,” said another player.

Overall, while the mode was an interesting experiment, it doesn’t seem like min 1 max 3 would be the way to go if 6v6 were to return permanently. By contrast, 6v6 role queue was a smashing success for the game, though it’s yet to be seen whether or not that format will return in the future.