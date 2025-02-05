Overwatch Classic players discover new OW2 skin features with old Hero abilities

Overwatch players are discovering new skin features for classic abilities on certain heroes, revealing some impressive attention to detail.

Overwatch heroes have gone through many iterations over the years, with many characters in the game gaining new abilities and losing old ones through extensive reworks. However, with the return of Overwatch Classic, many players weren’t expecting some of the newer skins of the game to have special skin features for older abilities.

Against all expectations, players discovered the Overwatch dev team took the time to create special cosmetic effects for their new skins for older abilities only available in Overwatch Classic. Not only is it a nice gesture overall, it’s a good indication that Blizzard is willing to future proof their characters.

Overwatch Classic gives old abilities new life

Players first noticed that Torbjorn’s old abilities received special features on his turrets for his newer skins. For newer players, Torbjorn’s turret once had three forms or “levels” that you manually had to level up with your hammer and ultimate. During his last major rework, Torbjorn’s turret instead was downgraded to having only one form.

However, players discovered that his new Overwatch 2 skins featured new models for his Level 1 and Level 3 turret, which were only available during his Overwatch 1 iteration (and subsequently Overwatch Classic.)

Orisa also received new skin effects for her shield ability which was removed after the launch of Overwatch 2 after she was reworked as a brawler tank.

Overwatch has always future proofed older aspects of the game, so this attention to detail isn’t unprecedented. As one Reddit user pointed out, “all of the [Overwatch 2] heroes have voice lines recorded for shield generators,” which is was one of Symmetra’s old ultimates.

While this does reveal that Blizzard is potentially willing to reuse older abilities in some fashion, this level of future-proofing was still necessary as some characters featured these abilities in highlight intros or PvE events. Still, as Blizzard revealed “groundbreaking changes” coming to the game in 2025, it’s possible hero talents may be coming into play soon.

