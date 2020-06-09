Overwatch bug completely wastes Mercy's damage boost on D.Va

Mercy’s damage boost appears to be bugged in the latest version of Overwatch as D.Va players have spotted some wild inconsistencies with her Micro Missiles.

Mercy swoops into every team fight with the ability to boost friendly damage output. From up to 15 meters away, she can provide a 30% buff to any form of damage, be it hitscan, projectile, or even melee damage.

However, in the latest version of the game, following the June 2 update, players have noticed a glaring issue. Instead of buffing D.Va to her fullest potential, one powerful ability now outright ignores the damage boost.

The off-tank comes equipped with her own missiles to fend off close-range enemies. With a total of 126 damage if all Micro Missiles connect, these explosives pack quite a punch. Most opposing heroes are able to survive this damage alone, but when pocketed by a Mercy, D.Va’s projectiles are all the more damaging.

Mercy’s damage boosting effect makes D.Va a force to be reckoned with, though a new issue appears to keep her output at the baseline.

While experimenting in the Training Range, ‘SŦEAŁŦH OW’ uncovered the critical bug. The standard Micro Missiles left a bot with three chunks of health remaining. After applying a damage boost from Mercy and trying again, three chunks of health still remained. The 30% increase was nowhere to be seen.

Evidently, the buff has stopped working with certain abilities in the latest version of Overwatch. Though there’s no telling just how far this issue spreads throughout the game.

Other heroes could be impacted but for the time being, D.Va’s Micro Missiles are the main victim. As a simple compositional tweak, your team could always look to run Zenyatta in place of Mercy for his Discord Orb. This can work until this damage boost problem is resolved, although it's not ideal.

Without an official comment from the developers at Blizzard, there’s no telling when a patch may be deployed.

Be sure to keep an eye out for any other bugged interactions with Mercy and her damage boosting ability, as it's unlikely D.Va is the only culprit.