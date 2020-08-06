Overwatch August 6 update nerfs barriers, buffs Hog & more: patch notes

A massive new Overwatch Experimental Mode patch has hit live servers, adjusting a variety of the game’s heroes: Brigitte, Orisa, Pharah, Roadhog, Sigma, Symmetra, and Zenyatta.

Intent on impacting Overwatch’s barrier meta, Blizzard’s latest patch toys with Overwatch’s tank and support balancing while buffing some of its seemingly underpowered DPS. Most notably, this comes through nerfs to Brigitte, Orisa, and Sigma and alongside adjustments to some of its less used heroes.

Advertisement

As expressed by Community Manager Molly Fender on Blizzard’s forums, “we’re testing some hero adjustments aimed at shifting away from a barrier-heavy meta” and “taking this opportunity to address some under-performing heroes.”

She elaborated that although it’s uncertain “that all of these updates will reach the live version of the game, we’re hoping this test provides some insight into changes we’re looking to make.”

Advertisement

Experimental Hero Updates

Brigitte

Base health

Lowered from 200 to 150

Inspire

Advertisement

Total healing decreased from 130 to 90 (healing reduced from 21 to 15 health per second)

Self-healing no longer reduced by half

Orisa

Base armor

Reduced from 250 to 200

Halt!

Advertisement

Radius reduced from 7 to 4 meters

Projectile speed increased from 20 to 30

Pharah

Hover Jets

Movement speed increased by 20 percent

Regeneration rate reduced from 50 to 35 per second

Barrage

Duration reduced from 3 to 2.5 seconds

Roadhog

Scrap Gun

Ammo reduced from 6 to 5

Damage per projectile increased from 6 to 7

Recover increased from 0.7 to 0.85 seconds

Sigma

Experimental barrier

Health reduced from 900 to 700

Regeneration rate reduced from 120 to 80 per second

Kinetic Grasp

Cooldown increased from 10 to 12 seconds

Symmetra

Photon Projector

Primary fire’s delay before losing charge increased from 2 to 4 seconds

Teleporter

Cooldown reduced from 12 to 10 seconds

Zenyatta

Orb of Destruction