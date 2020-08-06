Apex Legends Season 6 Warzone Modern Warfare Speedrunning
Overwatch

Overwatch August 6 update nerfs barriers, buffs Hog & more: patch notes

by Theo Salaun
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

brigitte

A massive new Overwatch Experimental Mode patch has hit live servers, adjusting a variety of the game’s heroes: Brigitte, Orisa, Pharah, Roadhog, Sigma, Symmetra, and Zenyatta.

Intent on impacting Overwatch’s barrier meta, Blizzard’s latest patch toys with Overwatch’s tank and support balancing while buffing some of its seemingly underpowered DPS. Most notably, this comes through nerfs to Brigitte, Orisa, and Sigma and alongside adjustments to some of its less used heroes. 

Advertisement

sigma barrier
Blizzard Entertainment
Sigma's shield has been a point of contention, as his strength easily enables the barrier meta.

As expressed by Community Manager Molly Fender on Blizzard’s forums, “we’re testing some hero adjustments aimed at shifting away from a barrier-heavy meta” and “taking this opportunity to address some under-performing heroes.”

She elaborated that although it’s uncertain “that all of these updates will reach the live version of the game, we’re hoping this test provides some insight into changes we’re looking to make.”

Advertisement

orisa overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment
With a big shield and a ton of armor, Orisa's sturdiness enables bunker and barrier compositions.

Experimental Hero Updates

Brigitte

Base health

  • Lowered from 200 to 150

Inspire

Advertisement

  • Total healing decreased from 130 to 90 (healing reduced from 21 to 15 health per second)
  • Self-healing no longer reduced by half

Orisa

Base armor

  • Reduced from 250 to 200

Halt!

Advertisement

  • Radius reduced from 7 to 4 meters
  • Projectile speed increased from 20 to 30

Pharah

Hover Jets

  • Movement speed increased by 20 percent
  • Regeneration rate reduced from 50 to 35 per second

Barrage

  • Duration reduced from 3 to 2.5 seconds

Roadhog

Scrap Gun

  • Ammo reduced from 6 to 5
  • Damage per projectile increased from 6 to 7
  • Recover increased from 0.7 to 0.85 seconds

Sigma

Experimental barrier

  • Health reduced from 900 to 700
  • Regeneration rate reduced from 120 to 80 per second

Kinetic Grasp

  • Cooldown increased from 10 to 12 seconds

Symmetra

Photon Projector

  • Primary fire’s delay before losing charge increased from 2 to 4 seconds

Teleporter

  • Cooldown reduced from 12 to 10 seconds

Zenyatta

Orb of Destruction

  • Secondary fire’s charge rate increased 15 percent (0.6 down to 0.52 seconds per orb)
  • Rate of fire increased from 8.5 to 9 shots per second