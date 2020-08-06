Overwatch August 6 update nerfs barriers, buffs Hog & more: patch notes

A massive new Overwatch Experimental Mode patch has hit live servers, adjusting a variety of the game’s heroes: Brigitte, Orisa, Pharah, Roadhog, Sigma, Symmetra, and Zenyatta.
Intent on impacting Overwatch’s barrier meta, Blizzard’s latest patch toys with Overwatch’s tank and support balancing while buffing some of its seemingly underpowered DPS. Most notably, this comes through nerfs to Brigitte, Orisa, and Sigma and alongside adjustments to some of its less used heroes.
As expressed by Community Manager Molly Fender on Blizzard’s forums, “we’re testing some hero adjustments aimed at shifting away from a barrier-heavy meta” and “taking this opportunity to address some under-performing heroes.”
She elaborated that although it’s uncertain “that all of these updates will reach the live version of the game, we’re hoping this test provides some insight into changes we’re looking to make.”
Experimental Hero Updates
Brigitte
Base health
- Lowered from 200 to 150
Inspire
- Total healing decreased from 130 to 90 (healing reduced from 21 to 15 health per second)
- Self-healing no longer reduced by half
Orisa
Base armor
- Reduced from 250 to 200
Halt!
- Radius reduced from 7 to 4 meters
- Projectile speed increased from 20 to 30
Pharah
Hover Jets
- Movement speed increased by 20 percent
- Regeneration rate reduced from 50 to 35 per second
Barrage
- Duration reduced from 3 to 2.5 seconds
Roadhog
Scrap Gun
- Ammo reduced from 6 to 5
- Damage per projectile increased from 6 to 7
- Recover increased from 0.7 to 0.85 seconds
Sigma
Experimental barrier
- Health reduced from 900 to 700
- Regeneration rate reduced from 120 to 80 per second
Kinetic Grasp
- Cooldown increased from 10 to 12 seconds
Symmetra
Photon Projector
- Primary fire’s delay before losing charge increased from 2 to 4 seconds
Teleporter
- Cooldown reduced from 12 to 10 seconds
Zenyatta
Orb of Destruction
- Secondary fire’s charge rate increased 15 percent (0.6 down to 0.52 seconds per orb)
- Rate of fire increased from 8.5 to 9 shots per second