Overwatch Aug 31 update nerfs multiple support & DPS heroes: patch notes

A new Overwatch patch is now live that continues to nerf Moira, along with new changes for Baptiste, Ana, and a number of DPS heroes as well.

We got a preview at what was coming in the August 31 patch in the most recent Experimental update, which dropped on August 24. It's clear Blizzard isn't giving up on nerfing Moira any time soon.

DPS characters affected in this patch are Ashe, Junkrat, McCree, Pharah, Symmetra, and Widowmaker – and most of these changes have to do with ammunition clip size and fire recovery time (how quickly you can shoot with a particular hero). These are aimed at making DPS characters "less lethal" in the reduced shield meta we find ourselves in.

Pharah and Orisa also see minor updates as well, but the main focus for this patch definitely seems to be on nerfing Ana, Baptiste, and Moira, which is strange, considering the new "shieldless" game we seem to be entering into.

To start out, the healing effects of Moira's Biotic Grasp will now only stick around for two seconds on allies, instead of four, bringing the total healing down from 65 to just 35. This will greatly reduce the amount of healing she's able to give to teammates.

Her healing per second has been increased slightly from 65 to 70 perhaps in an attempt to make up for the nerf to total healing time.

The healing resource she gains by damaging enemies is increased by 50% though, so you'll be able to charge up quicker than ever before, but the rate of healing consumption has increased from 11 to 14.