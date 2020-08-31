Overwatch Aug 31 update nerfs multiple support & DPS heroes: patch notes

A new Overwatch patch is now live that continues to nerf Moira, along with new changes for Baptiste, Ana, and a number of DPS heroes as well.
We got a preview at what was coming in the August 31 patch in the most recent Experimental update, which dropped on August 24. It's clear Blizzard isn't giving up on nerfing Moira any time soon.
Advertisement
DPS characters affected in this patch are Ashe, Junkrat, McCree, Pharah, Symmetra, and Widowmaker – and most of these changes have to do with ammunition clip size and fire recovery time (how quickly you can shoot with a particular hero). These are aimed at making DPS characters "less lethal" in the reduced shield meta we find ourselves in.
Pharah and Orisa also see minor updates as well, but the main focus for this patch definitely seems to be on nerfing Ana, Baptiste, and Moira, which is strange, considering the new "shieldless" game we seem to be entering into.
Advertisement
Moira's Biotic Grasp sees nerfs to both its damage and healing modes.
To start out, the healing effects of Moira's Biotic Grasp will now only stick around for two seconds on allies, instead of four, bringing the total healing down from 65 to just 35. This will greatly reduce the amount of healing she's able to give to teammates.
Her healing per second has been increased slightly from 65 to 70 perhaps in an attempt to make up for the nerf to total healing time.
The healing resource she gains by damaging enemies is increased by 50% though, so you'll be able to charge up quicker than ever before, but the rate of healing consumption has increased from 11 to 14.
Advertisement
Baptiste's Healing Burst will now restore significantly less health than before.
Next up is Baptiste, who's had the size of his healing grenade clip reduced from 12 to 10 grenades before he has to reload. His Regenerative Burst will also take a hit, only healing allies for 75 instead of 150. The hero himself still gets twice as much healing from the ability though, so at least it will help keep him alive at least.
Ana's nerf is the simplest of all the supports, her ammo has simply been reduced from 14 down to 12, which cuts down on the amount of healing she's able to put out before having to reload.
As we mentioned, several DPS heroes along with Orisa and Zarya also see updates in the August 31 update, and you can read all about them in the full patch notes below.
Overwatch Retail Patch Notes – August 31, 2020
HERO UPDATES
Developer Comments: In an environment with less pervasive barriers, some Damage heroes have become increasingly lethal. As such, we’re now looking to reduce damage outputs accordingly. As a cascading effect, this also introduces a need to reduce healing outputs for some Support heroes, as there’s less damage being dealt overall.
General
Armor
Beam-type damage reduction against Armor health pools increased from 20% to 30%
Ana
Biotic Rifle
(General) Ammo reduced from 14 to 12
Ashe
The Viper
(General) Max ammo reduced from 15 to 12
(Secondary Fire) Aim-down sights damage reduced from 85 to 80
Baptiste
Biotic Launcher
(Secondary Fire) Grenade ammo reduced from 12 to 10
Regenerative Burst
Total healing reduced from 150 to 75
Baptiste now receives twice as much healing from Regenerative Burst
Junkrat
Frag Launcher
Impact damage reduced from 50 to 40 (Total 130 to 120)
McCree
Peacekeeper
(Primary Fire) Recovery increased from 0.42 to 0.50
Moira
Biotic Grasp – Healing
Lingering heal reduced from 4 seconds to 2 seconds (Total healing from 65 down to 35)
Healing per second increased from 65 to 70
Healing resource consumption rate increased from 11 to 14 (27%)
Biotic Grasp – Damage
Attach angle reduced by 37%
Healing resource gain rate increased by 50%
Orisa
Halt!
Radius increased from 4 to 5
Projectile speed reduced from 30 to 25
Pharah
Rocket Launcher
Recovery increased from 0.75 to 0.85
Symmetra
Photon Projector
(Secondary Fire) Max damage reduced from 140 to 120
Widowmaker
Widow’s Kiss
(General) Max ammo increased from 30 to 35
(Secondary Fire) Scoped ammo cost increased from 3 to 5
(Secondary Fire) Scoped shots now have up to 50% damage falloff from 60-85 meters
Zarya
Particle Cannon
(Secondary Fire) Ammo cost increased from 20 to 25