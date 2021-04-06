Overwatch April 6 update adds Archives event, nerfs Mei: patch notes - Dexerto

A new Overwatch patch has just gone live on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch bringing in the 2021 Archives event, new skins, a new competitive mode and a decent nerf to Mei with a bug fix.

The Archives event is considered one of the best Overwatch has to offer with three PvE missions: Uprising, Retribution and Storm Rising. While the three missions have been the same for over a year now, players now have more reason to play through special skin unlocks.

The big theme for this event is history, and while the past events dug into Overwatch lore, this time, the skins are meant to be historical themselves, such as having Soldier take the role of a soldier from the year 1776 or Cavalry Tracer.

Additionally, this patch is bringing back Competitive 6v6 Lockout Elimination with season 4, so players looking to finally earn that Top 500 player icon will have their chance.

While this event may not have any major buffs or nerfs, there is a pretty big bug fix that should make Mei a bit more bearable, even as she remains a strong hero in the current meta.

Prior to this patch, players who were frozen by Mei’s Blizzard ultimate would remain frozen even when they were unlocked out of it. This change fixes that bug, which is actually a pretty nice nerf to the annoying ice hero.

Zarya was also hit with a bit of a fix when combined with Winston. Previously, a Primal Raging Winston would be knocked back when affected by a Zarya Projected Barrier. This patch fixes that problem.

