Overwatch announces two new heroes Freja and Aqua

Overwatch announced two brand new heroes coming to the game in the future during the Overwatch Spotlight event.

On February 12, Overwatch held an Overwatch Spotlight event to preview some of the new features including a new “Perks” system that will dramatically change how the game is played, and the return of lootboxes.

With competition from Marvel Rivals nipping at the game’s heels, Blizzard went all out with a ton of reveals, including the next two new playable characters coming to the game over the next few months.

Article continues after ad

The next two Overwatch heroes revealed

The next character to arrive will release during Season 16, a Damage hero named Freja. Freja was once a search-and-rescue operative for Overwatch, but became a bounty hunter after Overwatch disbanded. Freja will be the 19th Damage hero following Venture who released during Season 10.

Armed with a crossbow and a chilling cape, Freya is described as one of the “highest skilled heroes” in the game and rewards great aim and game sense with her explosive arrows and high mobility. She should be a great pick for players who enjoy characters like Widowmaker, Sojourn, or Hanzo. While she doesn’t release until Season 16, Overwatch will hold a brief playtest so players can preview the character.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Overwatch team also revealed hero 44, codenamed “Aqua.” In his concept art, Aqua seems to have the power to control water and is armed with a staff.

Blizzard

Blizzard did not reveal this hero’s official name or role, but some players are expecting him to be a support character as the role currently has the least amount of heroes in the game. Aqua will release in Season 18, and should the pattern hold, a playtest will be held for the character the season before. More information will release for the hero over the coming months.

Article continues after ad

Before Freja’s release, players can expect to experience Overwatch in a dramatically different way as the “Perks” system is added to the game in Season 15 and is slated to go live on February 18.