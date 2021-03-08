Overwatch announces PachiMarchi Challenge event: start date, details

Overwatch has come out of nowhere with a brand new event called the PachiMarchi Challenge that promises to be one of the most adorable in-game celebrations yet.

If you’ve played Overwatch, chances are you’re familiar with the smiling little octopus/onions known as Pachimari. They’re basically the cutest thing in the game (besides baby D.Va) and now they’re getting their very own event.

That’s right, from March 9-22, PachiMarchi will be the first-ever Overwatch mini-event not focused on an actual playable character.

Set up for a sizzlin’ cephalopod showdown. The #PachiMarchi Challenge begins March 9! pic.twitter.com/uZQKsXbfRi — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 8, 2021

Just like us you probably saw this trailer tweeted by Overwatch and thought “what the heck is going on, Jeff?” as it doesn’t really explain what the event will consist of and it’s not really hero-specific.

Blizzard did explain more of what was coming over on the official Overwatch forums though. According to devs, you’ll be able to unlock six community-created Pachimari-themed sprays just by launching Overwatch before the event ends.

Unlike similar past events, PachiMarchi will not have Twitch drops, so the only way to earn the rewards, that we know about so far, is to log in and play.

What will these Pachi-themed sprays look like, you ask? They haven’t been revealed just yet, but Overwatch has been retweeting literally a ton of painfully cute Pachimari fan-art since March started, so that could be a good place to start looking.

There’s no mention of skins or any other rewards besides sprays, so unfortunately the chances of each hero getting their own Pachimari skin for this event are probably pretty slim.

While the thought of turning Mei’s sidekick Snowball into a small tentacled onion or giving Roadhog a skin for his favorite plushie both sound adorable, they sadly seem highly unlikely (You can definitely take those ideas for future use though, Jeff).

A bit of speculation was floating around that we might see the Overwatch Archives event start this week, based on it starting in the second week of March in 2020. Blizzard had other ideas though, but there’s a good chance the next seasonal event will get going shortly after PachiMarchi wraps up on March 22.