Overwatch Tracer Comic Challenge event: Skins, Sprays, more

On the back of announcing a new Dark Horse comic series starring Tracer, Blizzard has launched a tie-in Overwatch event for the game, allowing players to earn all kinds of comic-themed rewards.

Tracer is the star of a brand-new, five-part comic series titled ‘London Calling.’ The very first issue went live on Sept. 14 and a physical edition will soon bundle each installment. Alongside this fresh collaboration with Dark Horse Comics, Blizzard has also revealed a new Overwatch event kicking off in-game.

Tracer’s Comic Challenge is now live across all platforms, offering players uniquely comic-themed goodies. No different from the Nano Cola Challenge, or Bastion’s Brick Challenge, there are two key ways to earn limited-time rewards.

From an assortment of Sprays to an Epic Skin, there’s plenty up for grabs. We’ve got you covered with a rundown of the event, and how you can claim every item.

How to get the Comic Book Tracker Skin

While there are two separate tiers for rewards during the event, the first is as simple as playing Overwatch. Throughout Tracer’s Comic Challenge, all you’ll need to do is win games across a variety of modes.

Quick Play, Competitive, and Arcade playlists will all contribute to your total wins. A few quick sessions throughout the duration of the event and you’ll have three new items unlocked. Here’s what they are:

Tracer’s Comic Challenge rewards

3 Wins - Player Icon

6 Wins - Spray

9 Wins - Comic Book Tracer (Epic Skin)

The new Skin is a vibrant mix of blue and pink with comic panels and stickers scattered throughout. Be sure to get your games done in time as this limited Skin will not be unlockable any other way in the future.

How to unlock new Sprays during Tracer’s Comic Challenge

On top of rewards for playing Overwatch, you can also claim a bunch of new Sprays outside of the game. Just like in previous events, watching your favorite streamers on Twitch will net you various rewards.

You can keep streams open throughout the event and automatically earn items in-game just for tuning in. The new unlockable Sprays also come with unique voice lines to boot. Here are the requirements:

Comic Challenge stream-time rewards

2 Hours - 1 New Spray

4 Hours - 2 New Sprays

6 Hours - 3 New Sprays

These will be available throughout the entire event as well. So there’s no need to rush six hours of Twitch viewership on the first day.

Tracer’s Comic Challenge will be live across all platforms until September 28. Meaning you’ll have a few weeks to get your nine wins and watch six hours of streams if you want every reward.