Overwatch animator's wild new Bastion ult turns him into a better Pharah

One Overwatch fan and animator has managed to give Bastion a terrifying new ultimate that basically turns the hero into Pharah with way more firepower.

Configuration: Tank transforms Bastion into - you guessed it - a tank, allowing him to fire shots that deal 205 damage per round, once a second.

The loveable Omnic's ultimate is already terrifying when you hear it activate and take aim at your team, especially without some kind of shield hero or someone who can negate damage nearby.

Apparently it wasn't scary enough for Reddit user Rarithlynx, who adjusted the ultimate into 'Configuration: Apache', allowing Bastion to float around like Echo or Pharah while raining down death and destruction. Fun!

This monstrosity doesn't stop there though; the new ability also allows him to use his machine gun and tank rockets during its active phase, to make sure whatever you take aim at will definitely be deleted by the end of the ult.

A change like this would definitely do wonders for Bastion's pick rate across the board, but it's also easy to see how it would make the hero a bit overpowered in traditional matches if this change was actually implemented in-game.

Where it could work quite well, though, is in PvE, like what we'll be seeing in Overwatch 2 when it eventually releases. We got a preview of the new mode along with the game's announcement at BlizzCon 2019, but since then Blizzard has basically been practicing radio silence on the upcoming sequel.

We already know that PvE will feature tiered, customizable ability trees for each hero, so an actual attack helicopter Bastion, or some other kind of transformation, might not be entirely out of the question.

Thanks to Rarithlynx and their skills in the Unity engine, we know it's certainly possible, but the Overwatch community, or the world, might not be ready for the awesome powers that would come if Bastion could turn into an Apache gunship.