 Overwatch animator reveals hilarious way they made McCree’s short - Dexerto
Overwatch

Overwatch animator reveals hilarious way they made McCree’s short

Published: 9/Dec/2020 12:54

by Lauren Bergin
McCree Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch’s short animations have become a must-watch for dedicated Overwatch players. One Blizzard dev has taken to Twitter to show the hysterical creative process behind McCree’s iconic short.

It’s safe to say that being trapped in the house has left people looking for fun little clips to pass the time. Whether it’s watching one player work out how much weight Junkrat carries on his back, or playing around in the Workshop to give Ana a jetpack, Overwatch certainly provides a host of fun things to do.

Cue Justin Rasch, Blizzard’s Cinematic Editor, the man behind some of Overwatch’s most iconic short episodes. While you might assume he simply sits behind a screen and animates, Rasch has shared some fun content to brighten up Overwatch player’s days.

On Twitter, the cinematographer has shared a behind the scenes look at Overwatch short “Reunion” which features Ashe and McCree, and the video is hilarious.

Overwatch's McCree takes aim
Blizzard
McCree is certainly a handful to play against, never mind recreate at home.

Justin Rasch is McCree

As Rasch explains in a tweet, he “didn’t get to animate on the McCree short but I got to shoot some reference”.

From here ensues an absolutely priceless video of the Blizzard dev attempting to recreate some of McCree’s most iconic movements. Rasch is seen sporting a cowboy hat and trying to replicate McCree’s Combat Roll and Fan the Hammer by jumping over a sofa and throwing himself onto a crash mat.

What makes the video even more amusing is that Rasch’s acrobatics are played side by side with the actual McCree cinematic, which while looks a tad more polished, pales in comparison to Rasch’s spectacular performance.

All jokes aside, however, it’s great to see just how much Overwatch’s cinematic department care about the quality of their output. The game’s short clips have become staple watches for every Overwatch fan, and have entertained people around the globe.

Who do we want to see Rasch become next? Maybe one of the up and coming heroes from Overwatch 2. Keep an eye on his Twitter folks, and maybe we’ll see some more clips like this one.

Cyberpunk 2077

Xbox players can play Cyberpunk 2077 early with simple trick

Published: 9/Dec/2020 12:33

by James Busby
Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt

The wait for Cyberpunk 2077 is nearly over, but some crafty players have discovered a trick that enables them to play the eagerly awaited title early. 

While a number of Cyberpunk 2077 copies have already made their way into the wild, it seems a handful of Xbox Series X|S players have managed to jump into Night City a little early. With a new trick, however, players can jump into Cyberpunk 2077 as soon as they wish – even if it’s earlier than your country’s release date. 

Whether you can’t wait any longer or just want to begin your adventure early, this trick has got you covered. 

If you do choose to access Cyberpunk 2077 early, then make sure you avoid posting any potential spoilers or early-game footage that could ruin the game for others. With that out of the way, let’s get on with how people are entering Night City.

How to play Cyberpunk 2077 early

character creation in cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt
If you start playing Cyberpunk 2077, you might be done creating your character by tomorrow.

In order to play Cyberpunk 2077 before its December 10 release date, players have discovered that just a few simple steps need to be followed. 

  1. Press the Xbox button.
  2. Scroll across to Profile & System.
  3. Head over to the System menu.
  4. Click on Language & location.
  5. Scroll down to Location.
  6. Change the location to New Zealand.

Doing this will enable you to play Cyberpunk 2077 a day early as New Zealand is a number of hours ahead. Once the game is officially live in your region, simply follow the instructions listed above to change your location back to your original one. It’s really as simple as that, and has worked for multiple games on the Xbox Store in the past. 

This method has been used by plenty of Xbox players and Microsoft has yet to issue any bans. After all, it is just a case of changing your location, which is hardly a bannable offense.