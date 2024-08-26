Overwatch 2’s Season 12 changes added one “annoying” detail to Lifeweaver

Overwatch 2 players have discovered an “annoying” detail in the Season 12 changes to Lifeweaver’s Petal Platform, giving the hero some odd interactions with Mercy.

Season 12 brought a lot of alterations to Overwatch 2, be it Juno and Clash’s arrival, or the huge amount of hero balances that have shaken up the meta.

Sandwiched between all the new content was a slight rework of how Lifeweaver’s Petal Platform works. Now instead of being a single-use platform that goes up, it will descend if no player is standing on it while it’s in the air which allows players to reuse it.

This means players can get more value out of their platform, although it may lead to some weird and annoying interactions with other hero’s abilities.

One of them is Mercy’s Resurrection. Normally, players can’t move souls around, which means most teammate’s souls are bound to where they died.

But what if they died on a Petal Platform? Before the Season 12 changes, it would have just stayed with the platform in the air, but now since it descends, the souls move with it.

This was what a player on the Overwatch subreddit showcased, proving you can have your Resurrection messed up if you aren’t aware of the platform moving.

“Annoying little detail regarding the new Lifeweaver changes,” they said. In their clip you can see they fly into a soul in the air to res a teammate, only to have it cancelled thanks to the platform descending.

Of course, their res wouldn’t have been canceled if they were just standing on the platform, but the changes are still fresh so everyone is no doubt still getting used to it.

However, this detail is not unique to Lifeweaver’s platform. The floating floors on Route 66 and the conveyor belts on Hollywood can interrupt your res as well.

Even then, the Lifeweaver changes can prove useful if a teammate’s soul is in a tricky position, you can put a platform underneath it and res them while in the air.