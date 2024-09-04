Overwatch 2’s rare Oni Genji skin returns with a huge catch

Genji is having his well-known Oni skin return in Overwatch 2 through a promotion for Blizzard’s store, here’s what you need to know and how to get the rare cosmetic for yourself.

Overwatch 2 is constantly running promotions, giving players the opportunity to net themselves neat cosmetics completely for free. Whether that be watching streams on Twitch, or using search engines like Bing, there’s almost always one promotion running at a time, and it can be a great way to fill out your skin collection if you’re missing a few.

Article continues after ad

Now, the Overwatch 2 devs are running another promotion for Genji’s Oni skin, which first appeared all the way back in the original game. The skin is inspired by the mythical creature Oni and has the character fitted with a mask and black and red decals to suit.

However, this is one of the few promotions Blizzard is running that will actually require you to cough up some cash, as this cosmetic is a reward for purchasing physical merchandise from the online store.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Until September 16, 2024, you’ll receive the Legendary Oni Genji skin with any eligible purchase of $75 or more. This price excludes taxes, shipping and handling, and other non-product charges, so you’ll need to spend at least $75 on merch from the store if you want the skin.

Blizzard For a limited time, you can get the Oni Genji skin by purchasing $75 worth of gear from Blizzard’s store.

It’s also worth noting that this offer is only valid for those in the US, who are aged 18 and over and have a valid US billing address.

Once you’ve purchased $75 USD or more from the Blizzard Gear store, you’ll receive a digital code for the skin, which you can redeem. While the cost of the skin itself is pretty high, you do get some pretty sweet merch to go alongside it, making it a slightly less costly investment if you’re desperate for the rare skin.