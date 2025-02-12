Overwatch 2’s new Stadium mode brings the best of Counter-Strike to OW

A brand-new mode titled Stadium has been revealed for Overwatch 2, combining the best of OW with games like Valorant or Counter-Strike.

While there have been experiments with limited-time modes and one-off playlists, fundamentally, there have always been two ways to play Overwatch — Quick Play and Competitive. Both follow the same basic rules and structure but Ranked ramps up the difficulty as players look to climb through the divisions.

If you’ve ever clamored for a new way to play away from these core modes, then you’re in luck. Blizzard has unveiled Stadium, a unique new mode that’s unlike anything we’ve seen in Overwatch to date.

Stadium mode brings third-person to Overwatch

Revealed as part of Overwatch Spotlight on February 12, Stadium is set to be the third core game mode going forward, offering round-based matches with a choice between first and a new third-person perspective. Matches are played out over the course of seven rounds, where each one will throw up Control, Push, and Clash to put your mastery to the test.

The first to win four rounds takes the match, but thanks to the ‘Mercy Rule,’ if you lose the first three rounds you will be given an instant loss. So, there’s no need to worry about getting stuck in a one-sided lobby for too long.

But the new camera angle isn’t the biggest difference, as players will visit the Armory between each round. These function much like buy rounds in CS or Val, where you spend the currency you’ve earned through playing the objective or getting kills to buy game-changing items or powers.

Items can provide useful buffs to your existing abilities, such as an increase in Ult damage or reduced cooldown. Meanwhile, powers are handed out for free on alternating rounds and grant new skills, like being able to leave a trail of lava as D.Va.

This opens up the possibility for some truly ridiculous builds that simply wouldn’t be possible in Quick Play or Competitive. For example, in our hands-on test, I was able to flood the battlefield with four of Moira’s Biotic Orbs at a time, dealing big damage or healing multiple allies at once.

There is also a bounty system in place, where players with the most kills earn infamy. Eliminating those with the highest bounty score will earn additional currency, giving you more to splash on your next Armory visit.

If you prefer a more competitive experience, don’t worry, Stadium comes with its own ranking system, complete with seven leagues broken up into five divisions each.

Only time will tell if Stadium has the staying power to become an integral part of Overwatch 2. But one thing is for sure, it’s set to be a completely fresh experience that’s sure to mix things up going forward.

OW2 Stadium launches alongside Season 16 in April, but there’s plenty coming before then thanks to the new Perks system and competitive changes coming in Season 15.