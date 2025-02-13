Overwatch 2’s new “out of this world” Galactic weapon variant finally revealed

Overwatch 2 is set to bring a plethora of changes and new additions, including a Galactic weapon variant players will be able to obtain.

After dropping hints and teasing “groundbreaking” gameplay changes in previous blog posts, Overwatch 2 players finally could take a closer look at all the new things coming to the game via the Spotlight Event.

From new perks that will change how you play the game, two new heroes, Freyja and Aqua, to the map voting and hero bans feature, and the return of lootboxes, among others, there are already plenty of things players can look forward to in the future.

In terms of cosmetics, the new Galactic weapon variant that devs previously teased has finally been revealed, adding more to the hype.

Overwatch 2 to introduce Galactic weapon skins and other competitive rewards

After addressing criticisms regarding the Jade weapon variant in a post, it was mentioned that a new weapon variant that is “spectacular” and “out of this world” will be available to collect this year.

Though this wasn’t showcased back then, many fans have already theorized it will have a Galactic or cosmic theme due to how it was worded.

And sure enough, a lot of them got the guess right – as the new weapon variant finally made its appearance in the Spotlight event. It rocks a blue-ish and purple color palette, with a visible twinkling star effect that fits the aesthetics.

Regarding this new variant, senior designer Gavin Winter said: “We want you to feel like you have the power of the stars in the palm of your hand.”

This won’t be the only competitive reward players will be able to get, though. Devs will also add new competitive ranked weapon charms and Player Portraits to the list of customizations to show off your skills.