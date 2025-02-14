Overwatch 2’s new magical girl skins have players convinced they’ll go “bankrupt”

Overwatch 2’s Spotlight event, which teased some magical girl skins in a future season, has already led to many players convinced they’ll splurge with their money.

The future of Overwatch 2 has just looked a lot more interesting, thanks to all the new things and changes showcased in the Spotlight event.

Not only was an all-new minor and major perks mechanic introduced, but the “out of this world” Galactic weapon variant was also revealed, along with two new heroes and the Stadium mode, among other additions.

Article continues after ad

During this event, players were also able to get a glimpse of future cosmetics that’ll be added to the game, including a new line-up of colorful magical girl skins.

Overwatch 2 fans are already in love with new DokiWatch skins

Called DokiWatch, these skins rock a mostly bright color palette, combined with cute aesthetics and weapons that look like they’re straight out of a Mahou Shoujo anime. Fans who grew up watching shows like Sailor Moon or Cardcaptor Sakura will instantly feel at home looking at these.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Some characters revealed to be getting their own DokiWatch skins so far are Freja, Kiriko, Widowmaker, Brigitte, Juno, and D.Va, followed by mythic weapon skins for Mercy and Reaper.

Though there’s no in-game look of these DokiWatch skins at the time of writing, many players in a Reddit thread are already hyped and have praised the concept art designs.

“Oh no, my money,’ commented one user. “I’m not usually the sort of person to spend money outside the battle pass, but this is going to be a dangerous season for me. I love girlie things.”

Article continues after ad

A different user mentioned, “I better start putting money aside for it now because S16 is going to bleed my wallet dry. “

“I don’t even play any of these characters that have the doki doki skins for but I’m buying every single f***ing one,” one user wrote while another joked; “I’m ready to sell my kidney.”

Article continues after ad

“This will be my favorite season tbh! Look forward to it based on the concept art alone,” one chimed in.

Article continues after ad

A lot of players were also already convinced they would splurge their money and even go “bankrupt” just from buying these skins alone. Either way, things are already looking really exciting to fans, knowing there will be a Magical Girl-themed season after Season 15.