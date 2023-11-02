Overwatch 2’s Le Sserafim skin launch propels game right back into Steam’s top sellers

Overwatch 2’s new Le Sserafim K-pop skins launch has seen the game fly back onto the Steam top-sellers page, one of the first times since its launch on Valve’s platform.

Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 has had a bit of a rough time since it was introduced to the game distribution platform Steam. From being absolutely hammered with review bombs, the title has since mostly receded into just another game on Steam. The devs occasionally release seasonal content that brings players back for a while, but the game hasn’t seen the top sellers page ever since its debut.

One of the more recent content drops from developers Blizzard was the introduction of the new Le Sserafim skins. Collaborating with Kpop girl group Le Sserafim, the developers created skins for Brigitte, Kiriko, Sombra, Tracer, and D.va which also coincided with Le Sserafim’s new music video “Perfect Night”.

It seems that the collaboration between the two has proven successful for Overwatch 2, as the game has immediately skyrocketed onto the Steam top sellers, all off the back of the new skins.

Le Sserafim Overwatch skins launch game to top sellers on Steam

The Le Sserafim-inspired skins feature the heroes in more casual and stylish clothing, directly referencing the music video of Perfect Night. Alongside the skins came a new 3v3 capture the flag game mode, new dance emotes, and for some reason a free Junkrat legendary.

The game currently sits at eighth on the top sellers list for Steam but still holds the Overwhelmingly Negative label due to the review bombing that occurred in August of this year. It’s unlikely that these fabulous skins inspire a change of heart for review bombers, meaning we won’t see a sudden shift in the game’s status.

Regardless, it’s clear that the Le Sserafim x Overwatch collaboration event has been an absolute success for both parties, which means we could very well see more of these in the future.