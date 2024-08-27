Overwatch 2’s Clash Mode is a “nightmare” due to one missing feature

The new Clash Mode in Overwatch 2 has many fans riled up due to the mode lacking a feature that’ll end the game if a team chooses not to cap.

Overwatch 2’s Clash Mode, introduced in Season 12, already has players annoyed by teammates not staying on point and the “flawed” point system.

One player on Reddit shared a video clip of their dreadful game on the Hanaoka map where their team was stuck for an extra 30 minutes. “The enemy tank was smurfing, they refused to win despite being able to, and spawn camped us telling us to leave the game.”

Article continues after ad

As the video shows, the opposing players could’ve ended the game at any point. But they refused to, instead deciding to drag on the match. Although the Redditor says they reported the enemy team, Blizzard has yet to do anything about it.

This wouldn’t have been an issue if Clash Mode had a timer as another response explained. “Clash is the only game mode with no overall timer and no overtime. This means that this could just as easily happen in comp.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“The enemy spawn is close, and your spawn is even closer, to the point. They can easily protect the point and spawn camp at the same time,” another reply explained.

Others in the comments agreed with these sentiments, some sharing that they had been kept hostage in games for 40 minutes or more. They were unable to leave for fear of a penalty.

But one fan had a possible solution to this problem. “Every time a point is capped, a 4 minute timer sets off. If neither team has capped, the team with the most points wins.”

Article continues after ad

They continued to explain how overtime could be implemented if both teams are contesting a point, so a spawn camp situation can never happen again.