Overwatch 2’s Avatar collab leaks & players are already disappointed

A leaked image of the Avatar collab for Overwatch 2 has already surfaced, but it’s clear that players aren’t exactly thrilled to welcome the skins.

As we get closer to the launch of Season 14, which will feature the new tank hero Hazard, devs have been dropping teasers on what players can expect next. One thing is for sure: on top of a new Mythic Thorn Reinhardt skin, there will also be a surprise Avatar collab.

Now, devs haven’t actually fully shown the Avatar animated series collab yet at the time of writing – though they dropped a hint in a post on X saying, “Drop an ‘I can dig that’ if you’re hyped for Venture as Toph.”

But an image showcasing some of the heroes as characters from the series has already leaked on the internet. Finally, after an excruciating wait, Venture gets a new skin—though the community is still far from happy.

Overwatch 2 players unhappy with leaked Avatar collab

As seen from the leaked image in a Reddit thread, the Avatar collab has Zenyatta as Aang, Orisa as Appa, Genji as Zukko, Kiriko as Suki, and Venture as Toph.

One of the main gripes with this collaboration is that, as many players pointed out, it’s missing Katara and Sokka. Not to mention, Kiriko is getting yet another new skin, something that already feels like a tradition at this point.

“To have an ATLA collab but not include Katara is insane. Suki is great, but she’s a side character. Katara was the catalyst for the whole series and taught Aang waterbending. Katara should be included, even her skin was given out for free,” one user wrote.

“Putting in Suki, but not Katara or Sokka sure is… a choice. And my god is that venture skin ugly. As someone who enjoys playing them… f*** that,” commented one user.

A different user wrote, “They will actually do anything to include Kiriko… They could’ve given Illari or Symmetra a Katara skin, but no.”

On the other hand, while the idea of Venture dressing up as the Earth Bender is pretty fitting, considering their kit, fans think they got the short end of the stick out of everyone.

“They could have at least made Venture’s hair black and have it sorta down like Toph does or white out the eyes but no they just went full low effort. It’s so awful for such an awesome character,” mentioned one user.

Seeing how their hair color wasn’t even changed, one user wrote: “They’re so f***ing lazy.”

Since the image isn’t from an official source, it’s important to take it with a grain of salt as of now. Additionally, if this is like any other collab in the past, it’s safe to assume that we could be getting a limited-time event with different quests in Season 14.