Overwatch 2 Zenyatta bug turns him into the hunter vs his biggest counter

A Zenyatta bug has been introduced into Overwatch 2 that allows him to see invisible Sombras and some players are celebrating.

Overwatch 2 has had a bit of a Support problem that has been creeping up recently. The healing and utility of characters in the role have been slowly rising in power. All of that resulted in making it much harder to kill enemies in team fights.

Thankfully, some of the power of the biggest offenders has been reined in a little bit in yesterday’s patch. Support players saw some of their most problematic abilities hit, from Baptiste’s Immortality Field, Illari’s Healing Pylon, and Ana’s grenade.

However, Zenyatta saw a minor rework of his Discord Orb. He received buffs in other areas, but his Discord has been hit pretty impactfully. Now he’s unable to reapply it to characters for 7 seconds if it drops off. However, it appears it does have an unintentional benefit against one of Zenyatta’s most threatening counters.

Zenyatta can track an invisible Sombra after Discord Orb changes

In a Reddit thread with over 1.1k upvotes, user Twisted_tadpole posted a video showing that there is a bug with the interaction between Sombra and Discord Orb. Now when it drops off of her, a UI change showing the seven-second counter until it can be reapplied tracks Sombra while invisible.

Some Zenyatta mains are begging Blizzard to make this change permanent, as they’re sick of being demolished by Sombras. One Redditor said: “This evens the playing field a bit. I say they keep it.”

Another added: “I kind of want to keep this as a feature.” A commenter also added: “This would be a good idea to implement as a feature, make it so Discord orb lets Zen see Sombra and have him counter her that way. It’d be so good for him.”

It will be interesting to see what Blizzard does with this bug. Obviously, this seems like an unintended change to the Discord nerf. That said, it would help even out one of the most one-sided matchups in the game. We will wait to see what Blizzard says.