Overwatch is set to receive a second LE SSERAFIM collab, which will feature new skins as well accessories in the game.

K-Pop girl group LE SSERAFIM first collaborated with Overwatch 2 in 2023, bringing a limited-time mode as well as a plethora of new cosmetics for D.Va, Tracer, Sombra, Brigitte, Kiriko, and even surprisingly, Junkrat to the game.

During that time, it quickly became a collaboration many players loved, skyrocketing the game to Steam’s top sellers.

After the reference to the girl group was spotted in the Spotlight event, it was clear that the collab would return to Blizzard’s first-person shooter. This time, though, fans who have been hoping for new skins are in luck.

Overwatch 2 x LE SSERAFIM collab release window

The first collab with LE SSERAFIM was released on November 1, 2023. However, shortly after the teaser from the Spotlight event was revealed, members of the LE SSERAFIM girl group shared a special message to fans, announcing the second wave of the collab.

According to them, players can expect new skins and accessories in March. They said, “We are so excited to announce our second collaboration with Overwatch 2. There will be brand new in-game skins and cosmetics coming this March. We can’t wait to reveal all the details, So, stay tuned for more information.”

Outside of this, the group has also teased a new album called “HOT”, which is set to release on March 14, 2025. It’s speculated that the collab with Overwatch 2 could likely drop around the same time and feature cosmetics inspired by the aesthetics of the new album.

Possible LE SSERAFIM cosmetics

Currently, new skins for the collab have yet to be revealed. That said, it appears that Yunjin has shared some emojis that could possibly represent each member or tracks of the next album – though many fans are already convinced this may also hint at the upcoming skins or hero choices.

One user theorized that Ice Cream might be for Venture, Butterfly is for Symmetra, Ice Cube is for Mei, while Flaming Heart and Wings are likely Ashe and Mercy, respectively. Others have also argued that Flaming Heart could be Illari.

Do keep in mind that this is just a speculation as of now, though, so take it with a grain of salt.

All LE SSERAFIM skins so far

White it’s currently unknown which heroes will be included next, we’ve got a list of all the existing skins from the collab in the game so far below.

Once there’s more info about the new skins, we’ll be sure to add them to the list below:

Blizzard Entertainment LE SSERAFIM is one of the most popular Overwatch 2’s crossovers.

Antifragile BB (Brigitte)

Antifragile Dazzle (D.Va)

Antifragile Kira-Kira (Kiriko)

Antifragile Slay Star (Sombra)

Antifragile Traysi (Tracer)

Fawksey James (Junkrat)

That sums up everything you need to know about the second LE SSERAFIM collab in Overwatch 2.