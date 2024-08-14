Overwatch 2 Season 12 trailer reveals WoW collab with iconic Warcraft sword

The official Season 12: New Frontiers for Overwatch 2 revealed a WoW crossover of some kind sits on the horizon.

Ahead of Overwatch 2’s Season 12 premiere on August 20, Blizzard Entertainment unleashed a gameplay trailer showcasing the new hero Juno, Clash mode, and the Hanaoka and Throne of Anubis maps for Clash.

However, Overwatch was not the only Blizzard-made experience on display in the two-minute video. The end of the trailer also showcased a brief glimpse of a World of Warcraft reference, confirming a crossover is in the works.

Article continues after ad

Beginning at the 2:21 mark, the World of Warcraft tease lasts for about five seconds in the video linked below:

In the trailer, Juno can be heard asking, “Wait, what was that?” when the WoW nod appears on screen. Interestingly, it looks as though someone (or something) drops the Frostmourne sword in an ice-covered environment.

The iconic two-handed blade is best known for being wielded by the Lich King from WoW’s Wrath of the Lich King expansion.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Should the sword somehow make its way into the world of Overwatch 2, it may not be the only Blizzard game getting a bit of WoW-themed love in the near future.

Datamined information during the Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR indicates the Frostmourne sword could become a usable weapon at some point in the currently running Season 5.

It’s also worth noting that this is far from the first time Blizzard has teased an Overwatch 2 crossover in such a manner. The Cowboy Bepop collab received its first nod in a season trailer, for example.

Article continues after ad

Plus, Overwatch and WoW have crossed over in the past, with skins like Illidian/Genji and Tyrande Whisperwind/Symmetra appearing in the hero shooter’s original game some years ago.

When Blizzard will reveal official plans for the collab presently remains a mystery, but based on past crossovers, we could see it by the time the mid-season patch rolls out.