Overwatch 2 players confused as devs make hidden change to Venture

Overwatch 2 players spotted a subtle Venture change amid frustrations about the character’s lacking selection of skins.

Venture joined the game during Season 10, introducing a unique move-set that set them apart from the rest of the ever-growing cast. But what disappointed the community most was Venture’s minimal skin options.

Players can presently equip the Damage hero with seven skins, though six merely constitute recolors of their base design.

The community has made its frustrations known, forcing Game Director Aaron Keller to address the matter on social media. In a Twitter/X post, the developer confirmed that a “really exciting skin” will become available for Venture during Overwatch 2 Season 14.

Article continues after ad

This months-long wait for the coveted content is not sitting well with fans, some of whom have now encountered a slight Venture change that pours salt into the wound.

Reddit user MxieValez shared a pair of screenshots showing off a “new Hero Gallery pose” for Venture. The character’s older pose favored their right side, while the newer one favors their left.

Article continues after ad

“Ladies and Gentlemen, Venture has turned 23 degrees,” one Overwatch 2 fan joked in the post’s comments section.

Article continues after ad

“They did it everyone, overwatch is fixed,” another Redditor replied derisively.

In response to a quip asking if Venture fans were finally happy, one user replied in jest, “Yes, they remembered Venture’s existence before S14, therefore I’m jolly!”

A raft of other responses joke that while the hero still hasn’t received any new skins, at least Venture mains can count on Blizzard to literally rotate the existing content.

Mocking comments aside, some fans do appreciate that Venture’s updated pose appears to have improved. One commenter said the change “Looks better. More dynamic.”

Article continues after ad

Despite teasing a new skin for Season 14, Overwatch 2 developers have yet to detail what exactly fans can expect from Venture going forward.