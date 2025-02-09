Overwatch 2 tank players “can’t stand” 5v5 anymore and rally for 6v6 return

Blizzard introduced the new 6v6 Experimental mode as a limited-time playtest on January 21, until it was removed two weeks later on February 3. This drastically shifted the meta for team structures, especially as teams could use two tank players instead of just one.

The player wendywilliamsfan posted to the Overwatch subreddit, expressing their frustrations for 6v6 matches no longer being playable. “6v6 was 10x better than 5v5 to the point where I can’t stand 5v5 anymore,” they titled the post.

Article continues after ad

“I like to play tank and im getting so sick of 5v5 and being blamed for every game that I end up losing. Its just so frustrating that the entire game essentially comes down to who can kill the tank the quickest. Maybe its just me but i seriously cant stand 5v5 anymore,” the player explained.

Tank players blame 5v5 mode for making role unplayable

“Two things that ruin 5v5. Tank counterswapping and strong flankers. I usually play support with my friend who tanks. He gets exhausted with the constant counter swapping.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“While I can hold my own pretty well as support It’s hard for him to peel for me when he needs to take space so we can cap/push objective,” the top comment read.

As various others agreed, “Yeah exactly a lot of players really struggled with transitioning to the different mode including tanks who play into terrible comps whereas in 6v6 it’s a bit more playable,” one said.

“So many players were carried in 6v6 by their tanks and they expected the same with one less tank which is just completely unreasonable.” a player commented. “This is the whole thing for me. I love to play tank, but gave up on it with 5v5. F**k that,” another added, which echoed the comments of many.

Article continues after ad

However, some disagreed. “That’s not really a fault of the 5v5 system, though; it’s a fault of the players. And frankly, even in 6v6 you usually don’t get an off-tank that actually peels,” a player said.

Article continues after ad

To which one replied, “Yeah but it’s a little different when your playing ranked and constantly selling.”

One shared a more balanced view, “I find the pros and cons of each mode. But there definitely is a big difference in the pressure applied when there is only one tank. As a support main, I don’t often play tank because I’m scared of the backlash from my team if I’m not up to their standards.”

Article continues after ad

Whether you’re playing as tank and longing for the return of the new 6v6 Experimental mode, or loving life in another role playing 5v5, the future of the bigger-team mode remains uncertain.

Despite January’s playtest getting extended by the developers due to “continued player interest and excitement” and a flurry of tank players calling for its return, Blizzard have revealed they may not bring it back.