Overwatch 2 Tank mains have had enough of playing “the most unpopular role”

Overwatch 2’s tank players have had enough of playing one of the hardest and most important positions in the game, after a lengthy anti-tank meta.

Overwatch’s three distinct roles have always had a bit of push and pull between them, but it’s rare that we find ourselves in a meta as consistently anti-tank as this one for so long.

Sure, Orisa and Hog will pop up as solo queue stompers from time to time, but the role has never really been the same since the switch to 5v5, and that’s before you take into account all the Doomfist mains who were dragged kicking and screaming into an unfamiliar role.

But because the rest of the game’s existing mechanics were balanced around 6v6, the jump to one tank per team has hit the role hard, and no amount of individual hero strength is going to be able to offset a disadvantage like that.

Tank heroes still too weak to discord orb

The primary culprit in this is Zenyatta’s discord orb, which generates an insane amount of value for an extremely low amount of risk.

If the damage increase wasn’t bad enough, it also encouraged Tanks to break line of sight to remove the debuff, forcing them away from the front lines.

One frustrated tank player took to the official Overwatch subreddit to outline why this made playing tank the most unpopular role in the game.

They said: “It really feels like recently the Tank role has just felt really stale and like you’re unable to make plays without getting CC’d to hell and back”

“What’s really been making Tank unbearable for me recently is the number of pure tank-buster characters that just force me to play passively.

“Zen is a big contributor to this… Discord was great in a game when there were two tanks and larger health pools because of it. With 1 tank, it just doesn’t make any sense to have it in the game anymore.”

