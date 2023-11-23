Overwatch 2 support players want simple HUD change to help save teammates

Overwatch 2 support players are suggesting devs make a simple HUD change that could make it easier to not only heal, but keep track of your allies.

Back when Overwatch 2: Invasion went live, many players took note of the HUD changes that the story mode introduced. Namely, displaying all your allies’ health bars on your screen, making it easier to track the health of the entire team at a glance.

This was something support players wanted to see added to the entire game, however, Blizzard never did adopt this widespread implementation, leaving it exclusively in the Invasion mode.

Though now, support players are once again asking for another HUD change which could make tracking your team’s health much easier.

In a post on the Overwatch subreddit, a support player suggested a QoL HUD change which would give supports small pings in the direction of allies off screen who are in critical health and need healing.

As the poster said, “I thought why not make the ‘critical’ Icon appear at the sides of the screen for critical health teammates that are behind the support player or outside their FOV.”

The main reason for this suggestion was to avoid spamming the ever-iconic “I need healing” voice line, which can get quite annoying for players for obvious reasons.

Many players supported this proposed change, as it would make it easier for supports to keep track of their entire team, however, as one commenter pointed out, despite the “I need healing” voice line being annoying, it still does accomplish the same thing.

“It’s okay to press ‘I need healing’ if you’re low and the support isn’t already looking at you. It’s what the button is for. Don’t be afraid to use it legitimately just because it gets used passive-aggressively.”