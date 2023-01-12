Overwatch 2 streamers demand Ramattra nerfs as ultimate duels become “staring contests”

Overwatch 2 streamers are urging the developers to do something about Ramattra’s ultimate as duels between two tanks turn into outrageously long staring contests.

The long-awaited mid-season Overwatch 2 patch is still scheduled for later this month, but players are hoping that Ramattra receives some nerfs to his ultimate due to how slow matches become when both teams use him.

Ramattra’s ultimate, Annihilation, is unlike any other ability in Overwatch as it can last indefinitely as long as it’s attacking at least one enemy.

Combined with Ramattra’s ability to block and take less damage while in Nemesis form, players have discovered that when two tanks meet, the results are infuriating, to say the least.

Ramattra ultimate duels are ruining Overwatch 2 matches

During a recent match, Twitch streamers Emongg and Jay3 were on different teams playing on Route 66 with the former taking control of Ramattra.

As the streamers fought over the final checkpoint, both teams activated their Ramattra ultimates, resulting in a stalemate between the two tanks.

With both Ramattra players keeping their blocks up while Annihilation was active, neither player would die, which just angered Jay3.

“What the f**k is going on? You guys are just having a staring contest!” he cried. “Blizzard, fix your game!”

Even other players in the lobby grew annoyed with one saying they “don’t like this game anymore.”

In the end, Emongg’s team was able to prevail, but only after over a full minute of Annihilation being active with the tanks turtling by blocking for the majority of it.

So far, Blizzard hasn’t indicated any plans to nerf or change up Ramattra, but the primary issue seems to stem from players being able to block indefinitely while in Nemesis form.

We’ll have to wait and see if the devs have any plans in place as we inch closer to the next patch and potentially even Season 3.