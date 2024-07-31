Overwatch 2 store slammed for “scummy” promotion of recolored skins

Overwatch 2 players have criticized the developers for promoting recolored skins in what they believe is a “misleading” and “scummy” way.

The emergence of microtransactions and changes to the in-game store are all points of contention for OW2 players, especially on the cosmetic front as fans have consistently voiced their frustrations.

The in-game store is often the source of much frustration, with players now slamming the devs for allegedly “misleading” fans with new skin packs that are simply recolored versions of already designed and accessible cosmetics.

The original poster of the Reddit thread discussing the issue stated, “I’m fine with recolors as I don’t buy them, but locking off the original so you can’t see it without filters is super misleading and locking it from the purchase is scummy.”

Other Overwatch 2 players were quick to chime in with their own thoughts on the matter, the comments section of the thread filled with similarly frustrated messages.

One Reddit user wrote, “They don’t give a sh*t about giving F2P players stuff to enjoy. They think their failing gameplay is enough to keep people around.”

Another added, “No, honestly, as much as people are willing to defend Blizzard’s shop bullsh*t I will never see any reason to consider their marketing methods respectful or logical. It’s all just pure greed, and they know players have been ready to give in.”

A third Overwatch 2 player even called this promotion of recolored skins a “d*ck move” by the developers.

This isn’t the first time the OW devs have been called out for reusing old skin models and reselling them as completely new items in the store.

During the 2023 Christmas event, Overwatch 2 players called out Blizzard for their “lazy reskin” of Pharah’s new Christmas cosmetic, nothing that looked quite a bit like an old Halloween design.

Despite the devs’ changes to the in-game store’s pricing of skins in June 2024, the community is still calling for further changes to cosmetics.