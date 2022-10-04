Overwatch 2 starting heroes: Full starting roster for new players

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Overwatch 2 introduces new heroes, a new Battle Pass, and so much more. But not all characters will be initially available. Here are all the starting heroes you can enjoy when starting Overwatch 2.

With Overwatch 2 bringing back the fast-paced first-person shooter many know and love, new heroes have been announced and beloved names are available to enjoy. But not all the heroes are instantly available for you to play as.

In fact, a select few starting heroes will grace Overwatch 2, and you’ll need to unlock the remainder over time. Nevertheless, with 13 available, here are all the starting heroes you can play as when you first get into Overwatch 2.

Contents

Tank

Blizzard Winston will be playable as soon as you get into Overwatch 2.

With only four Tanks unlocked at the start of Overwatch 2, you’ll have to choose carefully between these recognizable characters:

Winston

Orisa

Reinhardt

Zarya

Damage

Blizzard Tracer is often the face of Overwatch and will be available from launch.

There are six starting Damage heroes in Overwatch 2. Many of them are fan favorites so you will still be able to dominate the battlefield before unlocking new or desired heroes.

Reaper

Soldier 76

Pharah

Torbjorn

Tracer

Widowmaker

Support

Blizzard Mercy is a wonderful support hero and will be available instantly in Overwatch 2.

When starting Overwatch 2, you may be surprised to only see three Support heroes available.

Lucio

Mercy

Moira

Those are all the characters automatically unlocked at the beginning of Overwatch 2. You’ll be able to get more heroes through the Battle Pass and as the game develops.

