Overwatch 2 Sept 3 patch notes: More Juno changes, Winston, Sombra & Ashe nerfed

Blizzard released a short but substantial update for Overwatch 2 on September 3, and the patch notes reveal some changes to Juno’s kit, as well as a round of nerfs for heroes like Ashe, Sombra, and Winston.

Season 12 has had plenty of balance changes since its debut on August 20, with the latest hotfix arriving on August 23. Other than a few bug fixes, the majority of these patch notes deal with hero changes.

Now just over a week later, the developers have most notably tended to the Sombra buffs that players deemed “unfun.” Sombra’s damage over time on Virus has reduced from 90 to 75, which should hopefully make it easier to combat her.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the new Support hero Juno was initially criticized for being useless, which led to her buffs on August 23. Juno has been tweaked once again, receiving a fire rate increase in exchange for a reduction in both damage and healing on those shots.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment

More nerfs were carried out across the board, as Winston now deals less damage per second, and Ashe’s reload time increased, while her primary fire damage was reduced from 40 to 35.

We still have no changes to the controversial Clash Mode, which has frustrated players with allies not staying on point. The mode is considered a “nightmare” due to a missing feature that can make games last forever.

Article continues after ad

Despite this, Sombra haters will be pleased to know about her balance changes, but anyone who mains Ashe, Winston, or Juno may feel disappointed by the nerfs.

Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes – September 3, 2024

Tank

Winston

Tesla Cannon Damage per second reduced from 75 to 70.



Damage

Ashe

The Viper Reload per bullet increased from 0.2 to 0.25 seconds. Primary fire damage reduced from 40 to 35.



Sombra

Virus Damage over time reduced from 90 to 75.



Support

Juno

Mediblaster Fire rate increased from 14.3 to 15.5 (reverted to the 34 shots per second during the projectile volley). Damage reduced from 8 to 7.5. Healing reduced from 7 to 6.5.



Bug Fixes

General

Fixed a bug that occasionally caused heroes to be pulled down during a ledge mantle.

Badges and Emblems are now correctly reflecting your player rank.

Fixed an issue that caused large FPS drops at the start and end of matches on PlayStation® 5 consoles.

Fixed a bug where the avoid list might not be respected during backfill.

Heroes

Doomfist