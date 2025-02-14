Overwatch 2 Season 15 is giving players over 100 free loot boxes & hundreds of items

Overwatch Game Director Aaron Keller revealed that players can receive a monstrous amount of free cosmetics when lootboxes return in Season 15.

Season 15 of Overwatch will finally earn its sequel status with some of the wildest content updates the game has seen, most notably the hero perks system. But Overwatch is also going back to its roots in certain ways that will benefit players, namely the return of free lootboxes.

After Overwatch transitioned into a free-to-play model and lootboxes were retired, it was difficult for players to acquire free cosmetics, especially nicer Legendary-tier skins. According to Keller, however, these days may be over as players can expect to earn a surprisingly bountiful amount of free boxes when they return.

Players can earn legendary skins for free again

In an interview with Emongg, Keller revealed what players can expect with Overwatch 2’s take on the lootbox system.

“The first season we’re giving away a ton,” Keller said. “Not every season will be this way, but like – it’s gonna be through challenges, through events, Twitch drops, there’s a Discord program that’s gonna have loot boxes with it – it’s well over 100 free loot boxes if you’re playing the game in Season 15.”

Keller did clarify that not every season will give away as many lootboxes as they will in Season 15, and players shouldn’t expect this to be the norm. Still, it’s a generous display, and players should have plenty of opportunities to get some great skins for free.

(segment begins at 1:42:00)

Discussing other details of the system, Keller revealed more player-friendly initiatives that should make lootboxes a positive experience. Players will not be able to purchase boxes at all, meaning it’s a free-to-play only system. Additionally, there will be some dupe protection included as well.

“It’ll actually reroll the item [if you get a dupe],” Keller clarified. “Four items [will] come out of it, same details as before. It’ll [also] auto-open all your lootboxes at the end of a season.”

Lootboxes are just one of many shiny new systems coming to Overwatch in Season 15. Players can expect to earn these free cosmetics as they enjoy the new hero perks system, which will allow characters in the game to be experienced like never before.

