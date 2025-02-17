Overwatch 2 Season 15 brings a brand-new Battle Pass, featuring skins for plenty of fan-favorite characters and a Mythic for Zenyatta that fans will be desperate to get hold of.

The Season 15 update is one of the biggest in Overwatch history. Not only is it introducing hero bans to Competitive for the first time, but it’s also adding a Perks system that’s set to completely change matches forever.

But on top of all, it also brings the usual Battle Pass packed full of skins and cosmetics to unlock. So, here’s a breakdown of everything we know is included so far.

Article continues after ad

Season 15 Battle Pass theme

Season 15, titled Honour & Glory, is focused on Chinese mythology. All of the skins included in the Battle Pass, as well as many of the store bundles, are heavily inspired by Chinese folklore, conjuring up some striking designs.

This isn’t the first that Blizzard have touched on this theme, as OW2 Season 3 also drew from various areas of Asian myth.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard

Cost

As always, the new Battle Pass will cost 1,000 Overwatch Coins which is the equivalent of $9.99 / £8.39. This grants you the Premium Track, meaning you have access to all 80 rewards as you level up over the course of the season.

Article continues after ad

Alternatively, there is also an upgraded version for 2,200 OW Coins ($19.99 / £16.79). This gives you access to everything mentioned above, but also skips the first 20 tiers, giving you a much better chance of claiming everything before Season 15 ends.

Of course, you can also opt not to purchase the Battle Pass and each page will have a handful of free rewards to unlock — including some skins.

All skins & Mythics

Pixiu Zenyatta (Mythic skin)

Bi’an Orisa

Goumang Hanzo

Bai Ze Kiriko

Toxic Venture

Toxic Doomfist

Tianma Lucio

Suanni Mei

Sindri Torbjorn

Widomaker Mythic weapon













1 of 7













All eight of the Battle Pass skins have been confirmed, as well as the Pixiu Zenyatta Mythic which can be purchased from the Mythic Shop. If you already have 50 Mythic Prisms saved up from previous seasons, you’ll be able to get the base version right away, otherwise, you’ll need to complete the entire Battle Pass to earn enough for every version.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Many of the skins were shown off in the first Season 15 trailer, while others were revealed by streamers during the Spotlight event.

We’ll be sure to update this page with a full breakdown of every Battle Pass reward and their pages when Overwatch 2 Season 15 gets underway on February 18.

In the meantime, check out everything we know about the upcoming hero bans and Stadium mode.